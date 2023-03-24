The Progressive Conservative candidate for District 23 feels the King government has demonstrated tremendous leadership in the face of unprecedented challenges.
“Two hurricanes, a pandemic, potato export issues, this government has led Islanders through these challenges,” said Hilton MacLennan. “The leadership of Premier Dennis King and the PC Party over the last four years in the face of these challenges has proven that we are the best choice to govern for the next four years.”
The Port Hill resident is once again throwing his hat into the political arena to represent the riding of Tyne Valley - Sherbrooke after running in the 2019 provincial election.
“I still feel, like before, that I can be a voice for the people and the communities that I represent and bring forward their concerns and hopes for the future,” said Mr MacLennan.
The number one issue for Islanders this election is health care, said Mr MacLennan.
“There are challenges in health care right across Canada and I`m pleased to see the innovative steps taken by this government over the last four years,” he said. “I am looking forward to sharing our health care plan with voters throughout this campaign and ensuring Islanders have a say in how they see their health care system in the future.”
Mr MacLennan said issues around access to health care, mental health and addictions, affordability and housing is other concerns he’s hearing at the door.
“Premier King and his government have made great strides in these areas over the last four years and I am hoping to join the team so I can advance the priorities for the people living in Tyne Valley – Sherbrooke,” he said.
Mr MacLennan said his primary goal throughout this campaign will be talking to as many voters as possible, earning their trust, and bring forward their suggestions and concerns as part of a new PC Government.
“I`m looking forward to meeting people of this district,” he said. “On the doorsteps, in coffee shops, in community halls, wherever people are gathering, I look forward to meeting with them and hearing their concerns over the next four years.”
