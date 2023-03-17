Dr Herb Dickieson is no stranger to the political arena.
From 1996 - 2000, he served as the MLA for District 25 and still remains the only Island New Democrat ever to be elected to PEI’s Legislative Assembly.
He also ran to be the MP for the riding of Egmont in the 2015 federal election and ran provincially in 2019.
Now, after retiring from a 30 year career as a rural family physician, Dr Dickieson is stepping into the political fray again in hopes of winning back the seat he won nearly three decades ago to once more represent the riding of O’Leary-Inverness.
For him, there’s no question what the number one issue for Islanders will be going into this election and it’s the main reasons why he decided to run in the 2023 provincial election.
“Clearly, we are in a health care crisis,” said Dr Dickieson. “This is the worst I’ve seen it since I came here to practice as a physician in terms of access to health care and it’s very serious.”
Despite reassurance from the province, it’s clear to Dr Dickieson Western Hospital, the only acute care facility remaining in West Prince, is under threat of potentially closing due to continued lack of support.
“There’s a lot factors that are required to keep an acute care hospital open, one is you have to have access to emergency care 24/7,” he said. “Due to the failure of the King government to provide necessary physicians, nurses and health care workers, there’s been multiple closures of the ER and the staff is under great stress, so it’s difficult to keep a hospital going when the government is failing to provide the necessary support.”
He said the writing is simply on the wall.
“If you don’t have staff to continue to operate 24 hour care, eventually it will collapse, so this is why we need to have Island New Democrats in the legislature so we can fight to maintain health care services that all people of West Prince, and the Island, need and deserve to have,” he said.
Dr Dickieson said another issue that is important to address is the lack of access to Internet services in rural areas.
“Despite the million of dollars being poured into the large providers for Internet, we still don’t have access to affordable quality Internet in West Prince,” he said. “What we (the NDP) are calling for is affordable fibre access to every house and business in Prince Edward Island and that’s not unreasonable.”
He added these days Internet is a necessity, not a luxury, and government should be supporting local Internet providers.
Dr Dickieson said the NDP have a wonderful team of candidates running in this election that represents the diversity of the Island.
“We want to see that we are there in the legislature to make sure Islanders have access to affordable services,” he said. “A lot Islanders are having problems with housing and affordability. People are having a rough time, and we want to make life better for the people of West Prince and Islanders in general.”
Editor
