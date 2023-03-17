The Progressive Conservative candidate for O’Leary - Inverness wants to represent the voters in District 25 because he believes the area can do better and be better.
“I have worked in and supported the Town of O’Leary my entire life and I see things leaving the town at alarming rates, I want to be a voice to change that,” said Daniel MacDonald.
The beef and dairy farmer from Glengarry said he chose to run as a PC party candidate for a few reasons.
“First being my personal values I feel align with the PC party,” he said. “I also believe in Premier King. He has the values, drive and determination to be a premier that understands the importance of rural life.”
Mr MacDonald said the leadership of Premier King over the past four years has been excellent.
“He and his team have guided us through some of the most difficult situations that our province has ever seen,” he said. “From tropical storms Dorian and Fiona to the border closure from potato wart, the world wide COVID-19 pandemic and the highest inflation this province has seen in many years, Premier King has handled all of this and much more with thoughtful, caring and scientific measures to make our province a better place.”
Mr MacDonald said health care has been the dominated issue he’s heard on the doorstep so far.
“It’s on the minds of everyone,” he said “From lack of doctors to ER wait times, people are frustrated with the system.”
Mr MacDonald said there are other challenges facing residents of West Prince too, including access to a family doctor, high inflation driving up the cost of everything from gas to groceries, farmers and fishers dealing with the skyrocketing prices of fuel and supplies that are needed to operate a profitable and successful business and the impacts of future tropical storms for everyone from oyster fishers, lobster fishers, farmers and the general homeowner.
“I hope to be able to tackle these issues by getting out and hearing the concerns and working with government and constituents to deliver meaningful, helpful solutions to get us through these tough economical times,” he said.
Mr MacDonald said he also really enjoys ATVing as a pass time and would like to work with local ATV clubs to develop trails to connect other clubs across the riding and province to create a provincial trail system.
Mr MacDonald said he wants to be an approachable and accessible rural politician.
“A politician who can actually answer a direct question without giving a political answer,” he said. “A politician who can assist everyone and not just the politically connected.”
He said the best quality he’s noted for is listening.
“Politicians tend to speak more than listen and a lot of the issues of our area and province are not being heard,” he said.
Mr MacDonald wants to be the one to hear those concerns and then bring those issues to the decision making table in order to provide better solutions for the entire district of O’Leary-Inverness.
“My hard work ethic and determination to see a job through to the end will be a valuable asset to the voters of our area to get things accomplished,” he said.
