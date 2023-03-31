Richard Pellissier-Lush wants to use his voice as the Green Party candidate for District 25, O’Leary-Inverness to speak for community members, elders and seniors, and youth.
“My whole life has revolved around making sure I can create opportunities for youth in any kind of way, whether that be athletics, education, making sure that they have a safe and protected future,” he said.
Mr Pellissier-Lush is one of the founders and original members of Mi’kmaq Legends, also known as the Mi’kmaq Heritage Actors, an all-Indigenous theatre group specializing in telling the stories, traditions, songs, dances, and culture of the Mi’kmaq from the past, and present.
He feels there needs to be better supports for youth, for both in the community of Lennox Island First Nation, and the West Prince region as a whole.
“On top of that, I have a lot of passion for our world,” said Mr Pellissier-Lush. “Being Mi’kmaq, it’s really important as land protectors and water protectors (to show) what we’re going to do best as community members to make sure our world is protected for generations and generations to come.”
Mr Pellissier-Lush said one guide he and other members of Lennox Island First Nation follow is how things will be seven generations down the line.
“Will our resources, will our world be protected seven generations from today? There are questions about that right now,” he said. “How do we better protect our world, and how do we continue to work with communities and work as a nation to make sure that our world is safe so seven generations from now, our kids from there will be thriving and living their best life?”
While ensuring future generations can thrive is important for Mr Pellissier-Lush, so is making sure Islanders today are able to access the proper care they need.
“I have a strong passion when it comes to our health care with regard to mental health. I’ve lost a lot of very close friends to suicide over the last three years,” he said. “How can I better equip our community members to make sure they’re protected and they’re able to utilize programs, utilize assistance so they continue breathing every single day?”
When speaking to residents about the issues important to them, skills training, education, employment opportunities, and minimum wage are topics that have repeatedly come up.
Another issue that factors in with minimum wage is affordability outside of issues like housing and care. If a person is working a minimum wage job, Mr Pellissier-Lush wants to help find ways to best support these individuals so they can move on with their education, and move on with their skills training so they’re better able to successfully provide for their family.
“If I were to be a successful candidate, I would be very thankful and very honoured that the communities in my district supported me,” he said. “I’ve used my voice, I’ve used my strength, I’ve used my leadership to be able to speak on issues that may be seen from a different viewpoint at the table. I think it would be important, and not just for me, but for an Indigenous voice to be around the provincial legislation, making sure some of these issues and concerns we go through as Indigenous people, Mi’kmaq people, can get brought to the table.”
