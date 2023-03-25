The Green Party candidate for District 26 feels his party offers the most diverse and realistic programs available.
“The other parties seem to be locked in their traditional ways and it’s time for more forward thinking policies,” said Ron McConnell.
Mr McConnell moved to PEI several years ago with his wife and live sin the Ellerslie area where they raise heritage breed cattle.
Although living in District 25 O’Leary - Inverness, Mr McConnell is running to represent the riding of Alberton-Bloomfield.
“I had actually been approached to run in 25, but the possibility of a different candidate there opened the opportunity for me to move to 26,” he said. “Since I have worked in both districts over the past six years and know many of the people here, I felt I had a good grasp of the issues here.”
He added one of the pleasures of living West Prince is the minimal distances from one area to the next.
“I feel comfortable working with the residents of both areas and I am less than an hour away at any time,” he said. “If elected, I would seriously pursue the opening of a permanent office in District 26 as quickly as possible.”
The founder of the Emergency Animal Response Team and school bus driver said without a doubt the crisis in the healthcare sector is the number one issue in this election.
“It has been ignored and swept aside far too long and people are fed up,” said Mr McConnell.
Other challenges facing the residents of West Prince are labour shortages across all sectors, inflation and seniors care.
Mr McConnell said his primary goal for this election is letting residents in District 26 ‘that have been isolated for a long time’ know that there is someone willing to listen to their concerns and act on them.
He plans on contacting as many residents as possible to explain the Green Party election platform and listening to their questions.
“I have come to love this Island,” he said. “We have seen our hobby farm grow from an empty acreage to a busy spot, raising cattle and serving as a base for the Emergency Animal Response Team. We have established friendships with people across the province and intend to continue on that path.”
