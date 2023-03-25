The main reason why Pat Murphy, the Liberal candidate for District 26, decided to run in this provincial election is due to his concerns over healthcare.
“I’m worried about Western Hospital,” he said. “I’m worried about the all the staff in healthcare. You can’t keep asking people to give and give and give without consequences and burn out.”
Mr Murphy was first elected to the Legislative Assembly in the 2007 and then re-elected in 2011 and 2015.
“I’m worried about lack of ambulance coverage and people having to wait while an ambulance comes from Montague,” he continued. “I’m worried the toll the shortage is taking on the staff who work there. I’m worried about the volunteer firefighters who are having to pick up the pieces when an ambulance isn’t in the area. I’m worried about people not being able to work because they can’t find childcare.”
So, despite dealing with some recent health issues, Mr Murphy said he decided to stop worrying and try to be part of the solution. “I’m feeling better than I’ve felt in years,” he said. “My stamina is still building up but I’m well on my way. If the fixed election date was kept, I feel like I’d be cartwheeling to people’s doors. It’s like when you get a car serviced, it runs better than ever. I just have to keep my trips short for a few more weeks and then it’s full force.”
But this will affect how he campaigns in this election.
“I’m trying to share a lot on social media and answering a lot of private messages and texts,” he said. “I want to get the message out than I’m available at any time. Unfortunately, I won’t get to all the doors. My headquarters is my house, and the door is always open. The same as it was all the time I was elected and every other day.”
When it comes the leadership of the King government over the past four years, Mr Murphy said he would try to be fair.
“I realize some problems are hard to solve, but at a time when everyone is scared because of the state of healthcare and government takes away the incentive for doctors to come and work at Western Hospital, and only takes it away from Western Hospital, what does that tell you,” he said.
He added Western Hospital needs that incentive and is every bit as deserving of it as Kings County in Montague, Prince County in Summerside and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown.
“So as far as the leadership, I feel like the premier needs to be reminded that we count up here and deserve nothing less than the rest of this Island in all aspects,” he said.
He said the most important issue he’s heard this election has been healthcare.
“It’s something that affects everyone single one of us and people are frightened that it may not be available when you need it,” he said.
He said there’s a long list of challenges facing those who live in West Prince.
“The one on the top for most people is healthcare or the lack of,” he said. “No family doctors, ER closures, healthcare staff feeling underpaid, unappreciated, overworked, and burnt out, childcare, inflation and trying to make ends meet are a few of a very long list.”
Mr Murphy said he hopes he can resolve these issues by keeping them in the forefront.
“I think my record shows that I have no problem speaking my mind and making sure to bring the issues forward,” he said. “The old saying really is true - the squeaky wheel gets the grease. And even if your party is in power, you got to keep squeaking.”
Mr Murphy said it’s no secret he’s never been much of a party politician.
“My primary goal is to win and serve the constituents and do the best job I can do on their behalf,” he said.
After being out of politics for four years, Mr Murphy said stepping back into the political arena is like riding a bike.
“When you are passionate about your community and the district, you can never really let that go,” he said. “Although I haven’t been involved, the issues are still part of my daily conversation and life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.