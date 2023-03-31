Kester Nurse feels it’s time for residents of District 26 have another option aside from Liberal or Conservative as their MLA.
“I think many people here, politically, have become pigeonholed,” said the NDP candidate for Alberton-Bloomfield. “Just because something is status quo, and it might be the only thing you’ve seen or held onto, you should give yourself a second opinion, a third opinion, or at least open your eyes to see if there’s anything else that could be more beneficial.”
For Mr Nurse, the NDP’s overall mandate on having access for everyone, their ideas about trying to eradicate poverty, and ensuring universal things like healthcare, affordable housing, livable income, and others, lend themselves to his core beliefs, and are why he’s running with them.
Mr Nurse believes an MLA should be someone who has really good insight into their specific region, and should be someone who wants to represent and advocate for that specific reason.
He said being an active part of the community since moving to West Prince, through the West Prince Chamber of Commerce, volunteering with soccer, coaching, and other things, he believes community driven ideas and volunteerism are strongholds that can help bring a lot of needed services or expertise to people, especially in rural areas of the province.
“I naturally saw (this as) the next step,” he said. “If you really want to cause positive change, you might have to be able to use your skills at the political level if you see that there’s a need to create such a change.”
When speaking with residents, healthcare is top of mind for many, but as he continues to speak with them, he’s noticing more of the underlying issues that have been happening when the PCs or Liberals have been in power.
“I think people are starting to realize there was a lack of planning, a lack of outlook, of investment in a lot of basic human needs, which is startling because they’ve each had a turn or have had long times in power,” said Mr Nurse. “They can see how the demographics would be changing, they can see how inflation and the cost of living and stuff like that would be changing, and yet there’s this lack of planning to uphold basic services and organizational entities that are essential for the running of any community.”
Another issue that’s come up has been inflation and the way it’s affected basic grocery costs, which ties in with affordable living and minimum wage.
“Affordability on the whole affects everyone, it doesn’t matter what your income station is,” said Mr Nurse. “Some people are on a budget based on their income. When you’re on minimum wage, anything else that happens economically now becomes disastrous because you don’t have a flexibility to save, or budget.”
Mr Nurse said if a person wins their seat, it doesn’t matter if they’re a member of the party that forms the provincial government. That person still has to be able to advocate and fight for the best interests of their constituents, and should be able to set proper guidelines and programs to bring about effective change.
“I’m running to be a thoughtful communicator of their issues, somebody who is going to do it with passion and not just with hollow promises or looking for handouts,” he said. “It’s about making a decisive effort to set up a plan that would lead to consistency in the level of service and the amount of resources that the people in this district and region deserve, and no less.”
