Ernie Hudson

It has been a busy, and challenging, four years for the incumbent candidate for District 26.

“It has been one challenge after another, but I do believe under the leadership of the premier we have done pretty well here in District 26 and for Islanders,” said Ernie Hudson, who is once again running to be the representative for Alberton-Bloomfield as the Progressive Conservative candidate. “Certainly, I want to continue to work with Premier King, for both the province and for District 26.”

