It has been a busy, and challenging, four years for the incumbent candidate for District 26.
“It has been one challenge after another, but I do believe under the leadership of the premier we have done pretty well here in District 26 and for Islanders,” said Ernie Hudson, who is once again running to be the representative for Alberton-Bloomfield as the Progressive Conservative candidate. “Certainly, I want to continue to work with Premier King, for both the province and for District 26.”
Since being elected as the MLA for the riding back in 2019, Mr Hudson and his PC government have faced crises like the COVID-19 pandemic, the potato wart border shut down and two post-topical storms.
“It was a challenging four years, but certainly there’s been accomplishments as well, both provincial and within the district itself,” he said.
Accomplishments like extending Holland College’s already existing Human Services program to the West Prince campus and the continuation of the Residential Care Worker program at the school, three bridge replacements in the district, upgrades to roads, improvements at the Jacques Cartier Arena and funding to support non-profits organizations like Transportation West.
Mr Hudson said the leadership of his party over the last four years has been excellent.
“I don’t know if there’s been any government in decades that had to deal with a number of things that has come forward,” he said. “Two of the worst hurricanes we have ever seen, the potato wart, the pandemic, all of these things and we have still have been able to govern quite well in my opinion and to provide additional services to Islanders over that time period.”
As the only MLA in the King government to be elected from the West Prince region, Mr Hudson has held two ministerial roles - first as the social development and housing minister and then as the minister of health and wellness.
“I would have to say both of those portfolios are probably two of the most demanding in the government,” he said.
As the social development and housing minister, Mr Hudson said accomplishments included increases to assist rates for Islanders, implementation of the accessible support program and increase in housing builds and programs.
In his role as health minister, to combat the growing challenge of shortages in health care professionals being seen across the country, the provincial government has increased nursing seats at the University of Prince Edward Island, made changes to the accelerated nursing program, increased recruitment incentives for nurses and for family physicians, moving towards a medical home model and low income and seniors dental program.
“It’s been a real honour and privilege to be able to sit around the cabinet table with my colleagues and bring forward as minister, previously as the social development and housing and then health and wellness, these incentives,” said Mr Hudson.
He added both portfolios are quite demanding, but he has tried to spend as much time in the district as possible to represent the constituents of Alberton-Bloomfield, adding it has been an honour to be the representative for District 26 over the past four years.
“It has been busy, but it has been a privilege,” he said.
Mr Hudson said without doubt health care is the number one issue he’s hearing at the door and he’s had some discussions with individuals about the future of Western Hospital, the acute care facility located right his district.
“My response when that concern is brought forward is, absolutely, as long as I’m the representative, there will not be a closure of Western Hospital,” he said.
Mr Hudson said he would like to build upon expanding programming at the West Prince campus of Holland College, transportation incentives and improving and maintaining infrastructure in the district.
He said other challenges facing residents of West Prince are housing and the costing of living.
“It’s been fantastic to see the population growth in the province, but we have to be there in partnership with the private sector to create programs and work with them on housing,” said Mr Hudson.
Mr Hudson said his primary goal is once again to be the voice for District 26 Alberton - Bloomfield.
“To continue to work for them and be their voice in the legislature,” he said.
