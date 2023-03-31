The main priority since the incumbent candidate for District 27 Tignish - Palmer Road was first elected in 2011 has always been the area which he lives.
“I want to represent the district of Tignish-Palmer Road and make sure the community’s best interests are represented and given a strong voice in the PEI Legislature,” said Hal Perry. “I think if you talk to anyone in my area, they will confirm that I am totally present and engaged. I absolutely love this place and will do all that I can to help families, communities, businesses, organizations and our main industries.”
In their role as Third Party and Official Opposition, Mr Perry said the Liberals have been able to hold government to account.
“The hardest part about being third party in this circumstance was dealing with the collusion that was happening with the leader of the opposition and the premier,” he said. “The official opposition was not holding the government to account as they were too busy trying negotiate with the government to attain their own agenda.”
Within this role, Mr Perry said he’s been to bring forward several private member bills, like amending the Water Act to provide free water testing for all Islanders.
“Also, broadband is an Essential Service Act that states the purpose of the act is to guide policies and investments towards a goal of universal access to affordable and reliable high-speed internet, particularly for rural areas of the province, given that high-speed internet constitutes an essential service,” he said. “I have been able to negotiate 12 new long term care beds planned for Tignish, securing and doubling operational funding for the Tignish Medical Centre, revising the Home Renovation, Safe at Home, Seniors Home Repair and Independence programs.”
But more importantly, he’s been accessible, honest and active in his communities.
“What gives me most pleasure, is the little things that I can do to make a difference in someone’s life,” said Mr Perry.
As for the leadership of the King government over the past four years, Mr Perry said he finds it ironic that any time the province has been faced with a real challenge, like COVID or Hurricane Fiona, the premier has left the decision making to others.
“With COVID, it was Dr. (Heather) Morrison who made all the tough decisions and faced islanders, day in and day out,” he said. “With Fiona, it was Tanya Mullally and Kim Griffin who faced all the questions from Islanders.”
Mr Perry said the King government has refused to face the hard hitting questions and decision making.
“They really dropped the ball on health care,” he said. “Instead of being proactive, they are being reactive. Good leadership entails engagement and understanding the issues and the willingness to develop a plan moving forward and implementing it. It has been my experience during this past four years that there have been many announcements and no real plan to back it up.”
He added, in contrast, the premier and some cabinet ministers have made it easy for him to work with them on several important issues with success.
Health care is by far the biggest crisis the province is facing right now, said Mr Perry.
“Rural health care, in particular, is becoming extinct and our minister of health has remained quiet and illusive when asked question in the legislature,” he said. “I have tried on many occasions for the past four years to get answers and hold them to account for the deteriorating erosion of rural health – and all I got for answers was the minister of health who would answering my question with a question like ‘Could we do better? Yes’.”
Mr Perry said there has been absolutely no answers to his questions and no solutions insight from the government.
“People are scared,” he said. “They do not have access to a family doctor, discouraging long ER waits, no CEC coverage and unpredictable ambulance waits. We are losing rural healthcare.”
Other challenges facing those who live in West Prince include access to child care, affordable housing, inflation and the cost of living.
“Those living on a fixed income are finding it extremely difficult to make ends meet,” said Mr Perry. “Those who are employed with minimum wages are having tough times stretching their pay cheque.”
His primary goal for this election is to continue hear from the constituents in Tignish-Palmer Road.
“Going door to door and listening to what the concerns and challenges are for each and every household allows me to represent everyone in the Legislature,” said Mr Perry. “I will take what I have learned at the doors to help form new ideas and legislation for the upcoming session of the legislature. Everyone’s voice needs to be heard.”
