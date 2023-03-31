Hal Perry

The main priority since the incumbent candidate for District 27 Tignish - Palmer Road was first elected in 2011 has always been the area which he lives.

“I want to represent the district of Tignish-Palmer Road and make sure the community’s best interests are represented and given a strong voice in the PEI Legislature,” said Hal Perry. “I think if you talk to anyone in my area, they will confirm that I am totally present and engaged. I absolutely love this place and will do all that I can to help families, communities, businesses, organizations and our main industries.”

