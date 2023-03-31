The NDP candidate running in District 27 is doing so for personal reasons.
Gail Kinch is the daughter of George Kinch. The Palmer Road man passed away in February 2022 while waiting for an ambulance to arrive after experiencing a massive heart attack at his workplace, a potato warehouse in Alma.
Ms Kinch said it was the NDP candidate running in District 25 O’Leary - Inverness, Dr Herb Dickieson, who encouraged her to run in the riding of Tignish - Palmer Road.
“He actually approached me and asked me because I have a personal story about ambulances and wait-time,” she said. “That was pretty traumatizing for the family to have to wait an hour and half in minus 20 temperatures for an ambulance to come.”
Ms Kinch said when the story became public, she had received messages from many people with their own concerns.
“They were like, Oh my God, I have aging parents, I hope that doesn’t happen to us,” she said. “I would have people come forward tell me stories about waiting any amount of time for an ambulance or in the ER.”
From the Miminegash area, Ms Kinch is a Residential Care Worker and also works on a potato farm.
She decided to run as the NDP candidate because the party isn’t just focused on one issue.
While health care is definitely a major area of concern, there are other issues facing Islanders that need just as much attention, said Ms Kinch.
“The biggest issue this year is healthcare, but with the NDP, they want to try put the minimum wage up and they want to make Island living a little easier on the working class,” she said. “A lot of things other parties are not doing, they are running with one story, but they are not looking at the domino effect.”
Ms Kinch said lack of childcare, wages remaining the same while the cost of living increases and lack of housing are other issues facing Islanders that need addressing.
“I just decided to run with these guys (the NDP) because I liked the other points that they had,” she said.
Ms Kinch said local fire departments need support as well.
“They are the unsung heroes when it comes to emergencies and first responds, because they are first there and the last to leave,” she said. “There’s more than one issue. Health care isn’t just it. It’s not the main priority, but it’s a lot of what people are focusing on.”
She would like to see the minimum wage increased, more options for child care provided, establishing health care programs in rural areas, like offering an LPN program in West Prince.
“I would like to see what we could do for our local fire department, see if we could get more funding for them without them having to raise half the cost to purchase equipment,” said Ms Kinch.
Ms Kinch said she knows a magic wand can’t be waved to fix everything all at once.
“Maybe, if we got in, we could change a little bit of stuff,” she said. “Get our health care on the right track, get some funding up here and put it where it’s needed. I feel, myself, that West Prince has been forgotten.”
