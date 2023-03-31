April Delaney

The PC candidate running in District 27 wants a seat at the political table so she can represent those who live in her riding of Tignish-Palmer Road.

“I am putting my name forward because I am passionate about our community and the people who call our district home,” said April Delaney. “I want to make sure that Tignish-Palmer Road has a strong voice in Charlottetown as part of a new Dennis King PC government.”

