The PC candidate running in District 27 wants a seat at the political table so she can represent those who live in her riding of Tignish-Palmer Road.
“I am putting my name forward because I am passionate about our community and the people who call our district home,” said April Delaney. “I want to make sure that Tignish-Palmer Road has a strong voice in Charlottetown as part of a new Dennis King PC government.”
Ms Delaney said Premier Dennis King has provided excellent leadership over the past four years, especially with all of the challenges Islanders has had as a province.
“That leadership inspired me to want to serve my community as their next MLA,” she said.
Ms Delaney said some of the qualities she thinks would help in serving the people of Tignish-Palmer Road as their MLA include empathy for people, leadership, solid work ethic, honesty and a drive to get things done.
The number one issue for Islanders this election is health care, said Ms Delaney.
“I think we are headed in the right direction with the focus on improving access to care,” she said. “Things like Pharmacy Plus and apps like Maple are helping Islanders avoid hours in waiting rooms and walk in clinics.”
Ms Delaney said other challenges facing those who live in West Prince are housing and the cost of living.
“We need to keep investing in more affordable housing options in West Prince and continue with programs like Toonie Transit, free heat pumps, and $10 a day child care to keep life more affordable for people in West Prince,” she said.
In what way do you hope you can resolve some of the challenges facing West Prince?
Ms Delaney said having a seat at the table in Charlottetown when decisions are being made that will impact her community is a good thing.
“Serving as the MLA for Tignish-Palmer Road in a new Dennis King PC government will give our community that seat at the table,” she said.
Ms Delaney said her primary goal this election is to connect with as many voters as possible and hope that they feel that she can be a good representative for them as their MLA in a new Dennis King PC government.
