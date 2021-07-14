Over the last few weeks, DiverseCity Festivals have been taking place across PEI, giving Islanders an opportunity to witness a small sampling of the variety of cultures and cultural backgrounds of residents throughout the province.
Events like these are so important, especially in a time like this when examples of racism are coming to light because of things like the pandemic, the Black Lives Matter movement, and the discovery of mass and unmarked graves at the sites of former residential schools throughout the country.
As our province, and country, is becoming increasingly more diverse, we become more aware of the different cultural, religious, racial, and ethnic groups that hail from various parts of the globe. But awareness doesn’t necessarily bring understanding, or even respect for that matter.
In learning about other cultures, we’re able to understand different perspectives, which in turn helps eliminate stereotypes and personal biases.
Cultural diversity also encourages growth, and learning about a different culture can in turn help develop empathy. For example, when refugees arrive, fleeing from something terrible happening in their home country, the initial reaction should be one of comfort, because even though we will never fully understand what they went through, we can listen, we can learn, and we can understand.
Not only that, our horizons are broadened in a culturally diverse society. We’re able to learn about new languages, new religions, new food, and just celebrate that diversity.
Let’s face it, life in a homogenous society is boring. There’s nothing new, nothing different, everything stays relatively the same. Diversity brings colour to an otherwise bland existence.
