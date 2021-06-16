The question itself is one that has been asked many times and with increasing frequency over the last few years. In this reporter’s opinion the answer is a resounding no.
That sentiment is also shared by NYC Pride, who made an announcement last month that police and other law enforcement have been banned from marching in the city’s Pride Parade until at least 2025. The organization also seeks to keep on-duty officers a block away from the parade where possible, and that police will provide security and first response only when absolutely necessary and mandated by city officials.
Some might see this as discrimination against police officers who are part of the LGBTQ+ community, but it’s not. Officers are more than welcome to be at pride events as long as they’re not in uniform, a fair enough compromise.
The fact is, the very first Pride March to ever take place was in 1970 in New York City, an event that commemorated the riots at the Stonewall Inn the year before. These riots were the spark that lit the tinder of simmering rage against the police violence perpetrated against the LGBTQ+ community, a rage that had been building for decades.
Another issue with having uniformed officers at Pride events concerns racial injustice. For most, law enforcement officers give a sense of safety, but for a lot of members of the BIPOC community, safety is one of the last comparisons that comes to mind in regard to law enforcement. For years, members of the BIPOC community have faced larger amounts of targeted and excessive use of force against them by police. While these events seem to make the news more and more these days, it’s something that has always been happening. We’re just more aware of it now because practically every phone now has a built in camera, able to record these injustices at a moment’s notice.
This isn’t to say law enforcement officers are completely unwelcome at Pride events. After all, there are law enforcement officers who are also part of the LGBTQ+ community. But, if they want to attend, leave the uniform at home.
