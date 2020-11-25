We all know about the benefits of exercise. The improvements in overall health and well-being. The increase in energy and vitality. Most of us are also aware of the fact that we do not get enough exercise, but the fact still remains that the majority of Canadians are still too sedentary.
We have all tried exercise, doing a few sit ups and pushups at home, buying the latest fitness gadget or joining some form of class, but just as often as not, the motivation wanes and the efforts cease. Back to being not active enough.
So how do you stay at it? Being someone who has been training for a number of years I can offer you a few tips.
First and foremost, you have to like what you are doing. I have seen many people start and stop the gym over the years and have also observed many who make training a part of their lifestyle and practice it for years. There are a multitude of different ways to train and achieve great results. Make sure that you are participating in something that you look forward to. Always find ways to make it better. Simple changes like the time you train, the exercise selection, the people you train with can all make a huge difference in how much you enjoy the activity.
Even if you enjoy what you are doing, shake it up if it starts to become routine and mundane. Nothing can kill enthusiasm like getting bored with your routine.
Also learn as much as you can about what you are doing. We usually enjoy something better when we are good at it, and practice makes perfect. Stay at an activity long enough to fully understand it and feel comfortable doing it. Get familiar with the surroundings and make some new friends with the people you are seeing there on a regular basis.
Set both short and long-term goals with your training. It’s empowering to reach those goals and will spur you on to reach the long term ones.
The longer you train the better you will get at it, the greater the benefits will get and the mo
