Been having great workouts lately. Great training partner. We push each other hard, getting the workouts in, the nutrition and staying hungry for it!
Now I realize in the big picture no one really cares how much someone can lift, or how many reps they get but it matters to you, the person doing the work when you train hard and love your workouts.
However, in many ways it matters to a lot of people in your life even if they don’t realize the spin off’s of your workouts.
It matters to your spouse, boyfriend or girlfriend that you are looking after yourself and staying in shape. Even if they don’t tell you, they probably appreciate it.
It matters to your kids that you are fit and can play with them, spend time doing physical activities that they enjoy. You are setting an example for them to lead active healthy lives will impact and influence them as they get older.
It matters to you employer that you are healthy and fit with few sick day, less chance of injury and can get the job done without being tired and wore out.
It matters to your customers if you have a business and are burning the midnight oil to get the job done. They know they can depend on you.
It matters to your doctor, your hospital staff and even your government that your passion for training and fitness means you are less of a strain on an already overburdened health care system.
It matters to your mind, your mental health as intense training burns off stress like it burns off calories. You are better equipped to deal with all the stresses life can throw at you when you are in shape.
It matters to any family and friends that you are close with that you are strong mentally and physically and can be there for them when they need your support, whatever it may be.
It matters to your colleagues if you are in the Armed Forces, RCMP, first responder, fire department, etc. In life or death situations they need you to have their back.
Stay fit. It actually only takes a few hours a week of proper training. Make it part of your life. The rewards are just too great for you and everyone in your circle. If it is new to you find a mentor, start slowly and don’t quit. Just don’t quit.
If you are a seasoned trainer then be a mentor. You will be just as rewarded as the people you mentor.
