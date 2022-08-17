Terry Adams
Melissa Heald melissa@peicanada.com

Having some great workouts. Doing a lot of high rep training for chest and back which is great for building stamina and endurance. Training does not always have to be heavy sets of 10. We are doing as high as 100 reps.

Now I realize in the big picture no one really cares how much someone can lift, or how many reps they get, but it matters to you, the person doing the work when you train hard and love your workouts.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.