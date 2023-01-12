Tignish Health Centre

Graphic file photo

It has been nearly a year since Dr Peter Entwistle left the Tignish Health Centre and the search for his replacement began.

“Hopefully we’ll get somebody that wants to come here and work out of the clinic, and we’d be very happy, and I think they would be happy too,” said Wendy Arsenault, the health centre’s manager. “I think they would like the collaboration that we have in this building and all the different services that we have.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.