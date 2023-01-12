It has been nearly a year since Dr Peter Entwistle left the Tignish Health Centre and the search for his replacement began.
“Hopefully we’ll get somebody that wants to come here and work out of the clinic, and we’d be very happy, and I think they would be happy too,” said Wendy Arsenault, the health centre’s manager. “I think they would like the collaboration that we have in this building and all the different services that we have.”
These services include a physiotherapy starting in February, hospice coming this month, a massage therapist, mental health services, public health services, foot care,a dental hygienist, diabetic clinics, women’s wellness, and more.
In the meantime, the health centre does have nurse practitioners coming in to help, along with virtual care.
“Even though they don’t see a doctor, if they have problems with their feet, they can come here,” said Ms Arsenault. “With the physiotherapist coming, if they have back problems, they can make an appointment with her. Even though we don’t have a full-time doctor from Monday to Friday, the building is still busy.”
Dr Entwistle announced his departure from the Tignish Health Centre in April 2022. Since then, the region has lost three additional physicians with the retirement of Dr Phillip Hansen from his practice in Alberton, the resignation of Dr Kory Jollymore from the Alberton Health Centre and recently the retirement of Dr Roy Montgomery in Tyne Valley.
Currently, there are eight family medicine physicians working in West Prince, which fill 7.2 full-time equivalent (FTE) positions.
“The West Prince region is approved for 10.0 full-time equivalent physicians, meaning there are 2.8 positions vacant,” said Dave Atkinson, a senior communications officer with Health PEI. “We are recruiting for an additional 2.0 FTE, a total of 4.8 FTE, an increase associated with the transition towards Patient Medical Homes/Primary Care Renewal.”
Mr Atkinson said the recruitment team is optimistic, and they continue to hear from new family medicine graduates that they’re interested in a team-based approach to care.
He added West Prince Primary Care teams are committed to supporting this approach and are therefore hopeful ongoing recruitment efforts are successful.
For the residents of Tignish, Ms Arsenault said they’ve been doing well despite not having a doctor in the community.
She said while it would be nice to have a full-time physician and/or nurse practitioners in the area, Tignish is no different than a lot of clinics or hospitals who are also dealing with staffing shortages.
She said the health centre is doing its best to make sure they’re able to do the best they can with what they have to work with.
When it comes to attracting doctors to Tignish, Ms Arsenault said the area has a lot to offer.
“The first thing would be the community,” she said. “The people here are very supportive when it comes to the health centre, and they’re very grateful when there’s a doctor here, or a nurse practitioner. Sometimes they’ll get some lobster, they’re always given little treats by people that come in.”
Ms Arsenault knows finding a doctor isn’t just an issue for Tignish, or even West Prince, but the health centre is working as closely as it can with Health PEI to promote the area.
“Our main goal is we want to have somebody here that’s going to look after the people,” she said. “But just because we want it doesn’t mean that we can get it with a snap of the fingers. There’s a lot of work involved because it’s very competitive out there. I don’t want to put us in our own little dish and say ‘This is what we’re going through’, because we’re not alone in this, everybody is going through it.”
