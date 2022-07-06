“Yarmouth, NS-It is a tradition of the sea that the captain should be the last to leave his sinking ship, but when the schooner ‘Isabelle Parker’ went down off the Nova Scotian coast, Fritz, the ship’s dog refused to desert the vessel before Captain George Goodwin.”
“The Guardian,”
25 May 1939.
“The United States fishing craft followed the American schooner ‘Edith C Rose’ to the bottom after they collided in a dense fog off the Nova Scotian coast.”
“Capt. Parker told the story of the faithfulness of the ship’s mascot after members of his shipwrecked crew were brought here. After what happened, I’d say Fritz was almost human,’ the captain said. ‘Right after the crash came, Fritz knew something was wrong. All the while we were going down, he stayed right at my heels and I couldn’t get him to leave in the first dories.”
“He’d watch the men leaving the ship and then he’d turn to me and bark, just like he was telling me to hurry up but wouldn’t leave without me. Even when the water was coming in over the rails, he still stuck with me, pulling on my leg and trying to get me into one of the boats.”
“Fritz and I were the last to leave the ship. He stood the forty-hour row without food and water like a true sailor. There wasn’t a whimper although I could plainly see he was very hungry and thirsty. He was a real good sport and a real friend!”
“The skipper with eight members of the crew and the mascot rowed landward for more than two days after the collision before they were picked up by a passing vessel.”
Faithful Dog Saves Owner
“The Guardian,” 6 June 1963.
“Montague, PEI-George Jackson, Point Pleasant, was awakened by his collie dog about 3 o’clock on Wednesday morning, June 5, to find his home in flames. He stated that the dog saved his life as he had considerable difficulty in finding his way from the burning home and another few minutes could have been too late.”
“The small house in which Mr. Jackson lived alone with his faithful dog was reduced to ashes. The cause of the fire which Mr. Jackson thinks started in the basement is unknown.”
