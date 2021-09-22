Here we are again.
People are on edge and everyone’s anxiety is riding high.
The mounting COVID-19 cases associated with the outbreak at West Royalty Elementary was something nobody wanted to see happen when students headed back to school in September.
PEI has fared better than most places in the country when it comes to the pandemic, but this moment is another reminder that this virus is still out there. Like Dr Heather Morrison said in one of her health updates recently, we might be done with COVID, but COVID isn’t done with us.
Nobody wanted to see the mask mandate return either, although some might have felt it was pre-mature to lift the protocol in the first place back in June.
But once again Islanders are being asked to do their part to help protect one another.
We have gotten use to not wearing our non-medical masks, but you know what? We got use to wearing them when the first mandate was established, so we can get use to it again.
This pandemic is tiring, but we have to stay alert and do our part to combat this virus.
At least we got to enjoy a maskless summer, but now we are being asked once again to do our part to protect the most vulnerable in our society.
This reporter truly believes the reason the Island has been able to navigate this pandemic better than other places is because Islanders care about each other and want to do their best to take care of other Islanders by doing their part to protect one another.
It’s not fun and we all want things to go back to the way they were prior to the pandemic, but unfortunately that isn’t likely going to happen, at least not any time soon any how.
So, mask up, wash your hands and get vaccinated.
This too will pass, but it will be up to us Islanders to decide just how bad things will get.
To everyone doing their part already, self-isolating, getting tested, thank you. Now it’s time for the rest of us to step up and do our part as well.
