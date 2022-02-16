On the surface, the trucker convoy appears to be about ending mandates and COVID restrictions.
But beneath its murky depths is a dangerous attempt to overthrow a democratically elected government.
Supporters of this movement are being used by organizers. They are playing on peoples emotions to whip up a mob so they can achieve their own selfish agenda.
Some organizers are part of a group known as ‘Canada Unity’. This is the group who issued that widely circulated ‘memorandum of understanding’, which was asking the governor general and the senate to remove the prime minister. Together, they wanted to form a ‘citizen’ committee with the governor general and senate.
Obviously, that was never going to be plausible. But that hasn’t stopped organizers from revising this plan, now asking to form a ‘coalition’ with opposition parties. None of these organizers are elected officials, excluding them from the right to govern. And isn’t this ‘Freedom Convoy’ supposed to be about our rights?
At its core, this protest is about a group of people dissatisfied with the results of the last federal election. A group who decided to weaponize the frustration of a pandemic weary nation to mount a thinly veiled attempt at an insurrection all under the guise of ending mandates and restrictions.
Will this moment be Canada’s Jan. 6? It certainly feels like our country’s democracy is at stake.
The question now is, will organizers of the convoy keep their promise to pack up and go home now that provinces are looking at lifting restrictions or will they dig in even more because this protest was never about mandates and restrictions, but something else altogether?
No doubt organizers and supporters alike will claim some kind of victory here. But this isn’t their victory, not really. Even before the convoy got rolling, provinces were speaking about transitioning from a pandemic to endemic, which would include easing restrictions as the country, and the world, learns how to ‘live with COVID’. This victory actually belongs to all those who adhered to public health measures, as tough as they were, and rolled up their sleeves to get the vaccine.
If supporters of this convoy don’t approve with how the federal government has handled this pandemic and they wish to protest, that’s fine. That’s their right.
But please don’t be fooled.
The organizers of this convoy have never had this country’s best interest at heart. If given the chance, they will see it go up in flames, or in this case, in a cloud of fumes.
