Occasionally, I will hear from someone that they would love to join the gym but are too intimidated to do so. Reasons vary-could be they don’t feel like they are in good enough shape, not strong enough, don’t know how to use the equipment, etc.
Awhile back I had a lady tell me she was not comfortable training around “so many big guys banging the weights around”. We discussed this in length and was pleasantly surprised when she informed me this week that it is no longer an issue with her.
I explained to her that while it may initially look intimidating it is more about the goals of these athletes and the levels they are at. If someone has been training for years and has a goal of advanced levels of strength, they are going to be moving heavy weights and it may not always be quiet. Heavy dead lifts can be noisy, racking the bar after the last rep on a set of heavy squats can be loud. It’s the nature of the game and with in reason it is part of the athletes improvement. It has nothing to do with looking for attention or showing off. It has to do striving to be better.
No one expects an elite runner to run slower, a pro hockey player to check easier or a football player to tackle softer. It’s part of the game. Part of the sport. In the gym it’s no different. Athletes pushing themselves with the tools of the trade looking for that 1 per cent better, that edge.
When people get past that first initial stereotype or pre-conceived images and thoughts they usually see that they are here for the same reason as the regulars. The goals may be different but the reason is the same. Self-improvement. It’s the reason that you will see such a variety of people in a gym. Huge strong athletes training for maximum strength and muscle, teens training for more speed strength for a high school sport, moms and dads keeping the energy levels up to work and raise a family, seniors staying strong and healthy.
Intimidation usually stems from unfamiliarity and being new to a gym. Get past that and join the family of self-improvement, fitness and health.
