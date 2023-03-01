Terry Adams

Occasionally, I will hear from someone that they would love to join the gym but are too intimidated to do so. Reasons vary-could be they don’t feel like they are in good enough shape, not strong enough, don’t know how to use the equipment, etc.

Awhile back I had a lady tell me she was not comfortable training around “so many big guys banging the weights around”. We discussed this in length and was pleasantly surprised when she informed me this week that it is no longer an issue with her.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.