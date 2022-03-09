The amount of exercise variety you can do with the equipment available in a good commercial gym is amazing.
If you change your schedule on a regular basis you could still never do the same workout routine twice.
While the variety is great, don’t get too far off track by getting away from the basic proven exercises. Whether your goal is to get stronger, lose weight, firm up, increase endurance or all of the above, there are the tried and true movements that you should incorporate into your routine.
These would include one or two of the compound exercises for each body part. Exercises like squats, lunges, deadlifts, leg press for legs – chins and rows for back – presses and dips for chest. These all yield incredible results when executed correctly and done on a regular basis.
There are way more isolation exercises (exercises that would just one muscle or a small portion of one muscle at one time) than the compound ones listed above which makes it easy to dilute your training schedule to the point where it is not as effective as it should be.
The isolations are great as finishers for a body part after some compound moves or for bringing out detail in a muscle after the home work has been done and you have actually built some muscle. They can also be used for injury rehab, range of motion improvement, sport related skill training etc. Just don’t make the common error of putting together a training routine full of isolation exercises with very few compound movements.
The way you train with the compounds in your workouts is paramount too. It’s not a race to see how fast you can do them or how many you can do in a set time. For visible physical improvement and sport performance the goal is to work the muscle harder than it is worked in your chosen sport or daily routine. By doing this on a continual basis you can reap the rewards of increased strength, speed, agility, and endurance. How you incorporate the exercises, repetitions, sets, rest time and other variables will determine how much you improve in each area.
All exercises are good-but the tried and true basics are head and shoulders above the rest!
