Are masks the most comfortable thing to wear? No. But the fact is we’re now in the second wave of this pandemic, and it’s now mandatory on PEI to wear them in a public setting.
That also means if you walk into a store without a mask on and are reminded by an employee to wear one, you thank them for the reminder, politely oblige, and continue with your shopping.
It seems like the longer the pandemic goes on, the more we’re hearing about store employees being assaulted for making that request of customers. In the last week of November, two incidents of such cases have emerged out of British Columbia. In one case, a man had a Walmart employee on the ground and was repeatedly hitting the person before he was stopped. The other case involved a man spitting in the face of the hotel employee in Nelson. Stress from the incident led to the employee suffering a massive heart attack.
PEI has been fortunate enough to not have had any situations like this so far.
It almost seems like some people feel retail workers are beneath them, aren’t worthy of respect, that because they work retail, the employee must not be going anywhere in life. Having worked in retail on and off from age 16 to 25, I’ve learned firsthand how thankless the job can be sometimes, especially if the job pays minimum wage. Sometimes, it feels like there should be a requirement for every person to work in the retail, tourism, and/or food service industry for a period at least once in their lives. It might generate more understanding or empathy for the ones who work those jobs.
Without retail workers, there wouldn’t be anyone to stock shelves, ring a customer’s purchases through, help a person out when they have trouble finding something, the list goes on.
Retail workers deserve respect, now more than ever. They’re the ones coming in to work on the front lines day in and day out so people can go about their daily lives in relative normalcy despite the less than normal times we’re in. They don’t deserve treatment like this.
