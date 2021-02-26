The investigation into the three cases of COVID-19 in the Summerside area has yet to show the cases are connected to travel.
PEI’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr Heather Morrison, updated Islanders on the situation during a Friday morning briefing.
“Our investigation into these three cases is still ongoing, but at this point they haven’t been linked to travel,” said Dr Morrison. “Our investigation and contact tracing is underway and we will learn more about this situation in the coming days.”
The three cases, all males in their 20s, are close contacts of each other and the public health office has identified 39 close contacts in regards to these cases. They are now all in self - isolation and are being tested.
Dr Morrison also identified three public exposure sites associated with the Summerside cluster: Iron Haven Gym in Summerside, The Breakfast Spot and Dominos Pizza in Summerside.
Those who were at Iron Haven Gym in Summerside from 6 - 8 pm on Feb. 20 and 6 - 8 pm Feb. 23 are considered close contacts. Anyone at the gym at these times, and hasn’t been called by the public health office, must immediately begin self - isolating, get tested and stay in isolation.
Other public exposure sites should self-isolate and get tested. If a person receives a negative result, they should continue to monitor for symptoms:
Breakfast Spot - Feb. 20, 7 am - 2:30 pm
Dominos Pizza - Feb. 17 - 10 am - 6 pm
Feb. 18 - 4 pm -11 pm
Feb. 19 - 11 am - 630 pm
Feb. 20 - 10 am - 6pm
Feb. 21 - 4 pm - 1 am
Feb. 23 - 5 pm - 1 am
Feb. 24 - 11 am- 6 pm
“Thank you to these businesses and employers for cooperating with our office and going above and beyond to assist public health in our investigation,” said Dr Morrison.
Dr Morrison said the focus for Friday is testing and anyone at these locations at the times noted should be tested even if they don’t have symptoms.
“Anyone with any symptoms of COVID-19 in the Summerside area should be tested and self - isolate until they get a negative result,” she added.
The two COVID-19 testing clinics in western PEI will have extended hours on Friday.
The O’Leary site at the O’Leary Health Centre will be open from 10 am to 4 pm for people while the testing clinic at Summerside’s Slemon Park opened at 8 am will remain open until 8 pm.
The Chief Public Health Office is urging anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 to get tested today and self-isolate until the results come back.
Symptoms of COVID-19 may include:
new or worsening cough
shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
fever/chills
sore throat
runny nose, sneezing, congestion
headache
muscle/joint/body aches
feeling unwell/unusual tiredness
acute loss of sense of smell or taste
Dr Morrison began the update with the two cases, related to travel within Atlantic Canada, announced on Wednesday in the Charlottetown area involving a woman in 20s and another woman in her 30s. All tests associated with these two women have come back negative. One of the cases has been charged with two infractions of public health.
“Although the identification of five new cases in the past two days is not what we wanted to be announcing, this situation is not unexpected given what our neighbouring provinces have experienced in the last weeks,” said Dr Morrison. “Public health will be working diligently over the coming days to identify a source for the cluster of cases in the Summerside area. We know there must be a travel link in some way to these cases, but do not know the source.”
In the coming days, as individuals are tested, Dr Morrison said her office will know more about the potential spread of COVID-19 in PEI.
“Our focus will be to contain this virus,” she said.
