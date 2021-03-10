Most of us grew up reading the books of Dr Seuss, and/or watching the various Muppets shows or movies that have aired over the years. From Cat in the Hat to Green Eggs and Ham, and the Muppet Show, the Great Muppet Caper (the best Muppet movie in this reporter’s opinion), and Muppets Most Wanted, it’s entertainment that has endured. But something we might not have noticed at the time is the negative way certain groups or ethnicities were portrayed.
Let’s face it, when we’re young, we don’t necessarily notice these portrayals are wrong until they’re pointed out to us.
The decision from Dr. Seuss Enterprises to stop publishing six of its books due to some problematic imagery has drawn criticism, with some calling it another addition to cancel culture, but is that criticism warranted? As it’s been pointed out, the imagery is based on racial stereotypes, something that is harmful because it can lead to people believing these stereotypes, thus perpetuating these harmful beliefs.
In an interview with CBC Kids News, Lance McCready an associate professor, and director at the Ontario Institute for Studies in Education at the University of Toronto, said when children learn to read, and when those reading materials contain stereotypical imagery, that imagery can become how they see those people, especially if there isn’t an opportunity for them to actually interact with the people they’re reading about. McReady specializes in social and cultural studies.
Similarly, when the Walt Disney Company recently added all five seasons of The Muppet Show to its online streaming service Disney+, a handful of its 120 episodes weren’t included, mostly because of music rights. In addition to this, 16 episodes now have content disclaimers that state “This program includes negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures. These stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now. Rather than remove this content, we want to acknowledge its harmful impact, learn from it, and spark conversation to create a more inclusive future together.”
Some of the content featuring disclaimers include Johnny Cash singing in front of a Confederate flag, while others are for stereotypical portrayals of Romani people, Indigenous people, and people from the Middle East.
Again, there was some backlash on the matter, but why? Would people prefer it if the episodes weren’t aired at all? Following the 2015 church shooting in Charleston, TV Land pulled reruns of The Dukes of Hazzard off the air, and its parent company Warner Bros is no longer creating merchandise bearing the flag.
The disclaimers are right about how the Muppet episodes in question can spark conversations about stereotyping and the harm it can bring as a result. Too often we see news stories about people being verbally/physically abused for being Asian, Black, Middle Eastern, basically anything other than white or white passing, and sometimes these encounters turn deadly.
If removing a book because of problematic imagery, or putting a disclaimer before a show helps to bring about a conversation about racism, bigotry, antisemitism, xenophobia, etc., then good. These are conversations that need to happen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.