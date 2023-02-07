Richard

When Cyriah Richard was nine-years-old, one of her hockey coaches got her to write down her goals for the future. One of them was to play in the Canada Games. Now 17, the Tignish resident is making that dream a reality as she gets ready to compete in the Canada Winter Games as a member of the women’s hockey team. The Canada Winter Games are taking place here on PEI from Feb 18 to March 5. Melissa Heald photo

Being able to compete in the Canada Winter Games is a dream come true for one Tignish teen.

“Ever since I was little, I always hoped I could get into the Canada Games and play on the hockey team,” said 17-year-old Cyriah Richard. “So, now it’s reality and it’s weird to think of, but it’s awesome.”

