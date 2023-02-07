When Cyriah Richard was nine-years-old, one of her hockey coaches got her to write down her goals for the future. One of them was to play in the Canada Games. Now 17, the Tignish resident is making that dream a reality as she gets ready to compete in the Canada Winter Games as a member of the women’s hockey team. The Canada Winter Games are taking place here on PEI from Feb 18 to March 5. Melissa Heald photo
Being able to compete in the Canada Winter Games is a dream come true for one Tignish teen.
“Ever since I was little, I always hoped I could get into the Canada Games and play on the hockey team,” said 17-year-old Cyriah Richard. “So, now it’s reality and it’s weird to think of, but it’s awesome.”
Ms Richard is one of two goalies on the women’s hockey team and she will be playing against the top talent in the country when the Games come to the Island in February.
The journey to the Canada Winter Games began several months ago.
“We started in the springtime, doing practices here and there, had some team bonding activities and did training camps where we had hockey in the morning and then classroom, a workout, a team activity and another hockey practice at nighttime,” said Ms Richard.
In October, a team was made to participate in the Atlantic Challenge Cup in Moncton, New Brunswick. In the round robin of that tournament the team finished second and fourth overall.
“In our semi-final game we had a tough time, but it was mainly to see how the girls played together and it was a bonding experience the whole tournament,” she said.
But by October, Ms Richard knew she had made Team PEI for women’s hockey for the Canada Winter Games.
“It felt amazing,” she said about learning she was on the team. “When we went to the Atlantic Challenge Cup, that’s when we found out there was going to be two goalies, so we kind of both knew we were going to be on the team, so it was just a cool experience to start representing PEI at that tournament as a goalie.”
Ms Richard has been playing hockey since she was very young, starting in Tignish minor hockey, playing on the boys AAA team until she reached Bantam and switched over to the girls AAA team.
“Now I’m playing on the girls major midget team,” she said.
Ms Richard admits she loves hockey.
“Getting to meet so many different girls and friends throughout my hockey career has been amazing,” she said. “I love the dressing room, screaming and yelling and hooting and talking all at once, it’s so much fun.”
As far as she remembers, she has always played the position of goalie.
“I like the challenges you have to face and the obstacles you have to overcome, it’s always so much fun,” she said. “It’s different training, I don’t really skate up and down the ice, I move more laterally, it’s definitely different movements and different kind of skill you have to have.”
Ms Richard is doing what she can to prepare for the Canada Winter Games while balancing being a Grade 12 student at Westisle Composite High School.
As a member of the school’s powerlifting team, she’s at the gym a lot.
“I’m just training to get faster and stronger, but I’m also training with my regular hockey team,” she said. “We go to the gym every Wednesday, we have practices on Wednesdays as well and we have some games and I think that all gets me prepared for these Canada Games.”
Ms Richard would like to thank all the coaches who’ve helped her over the years.
“Big coaches who’ve really pushed me to get better and made me a better goalie,” she said.
When Ms Richard was nine-years-old, one of those hockey coaches got her to write up her goals for the future. One was to play in the Canada Games. That note has been taped on her bedroom wall ever since.
“It’s pretty unreal,” she said about achieving her dream of being in the Canada Games. “It just came up so quickly and I’m already here and I’m going to be participating in these Canada Games and I just can’t wait because I think it’s going to be so much fun.”
