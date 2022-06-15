“Dueling used to be a favourite method of settling disputes between persons a century or more ago. The only case of this kind which has come to be part of the Legends of Prince Edward Island occurred, so the legend says, at Georgetown, PEI when Francis Young accused George Smith of conduct unbecoming of a gentleman.” “The Guardian,” 30 March 1949.
“The day following this argument, Francis Young sent his servant, Mr. Turner, to meet Mr. Smith with an invitation to meet him near the waterfront two days later. Smith is said to have refused on the grounds that two days was entirely too long to wait, and proposed that the affair be settled at once.”
“When the servant returned with the news Francis Young agreed to fight it out that very afternoon.”
“At the last moment a difficulty arose over the pistols, one of which was found to be more-stiff in cocking than the other; but the servants of each man finally agreed to their use. Young and Smith arrived at the appointed place on horseback and, after securing the animals to trees, selected a spot suitable for their purpose. The distance being measured by the servants, the duellers were instructed to keep their pistols down until the signal to start shooting was given.”
“The pistols were passed to Young and Smith at full cock; they heard the instructions and stood rigid. Then followed a moment of tense silence, broken only by the soft swell of the water as it lapped the shore. Some half dozen persons were on hand to witness the event.”
“BANG! went the signal shot. Both men instantly raised their shooting irons and fired.”
“The two shots went wild and the servants stepped in to stop the duel; but the duellers were determined to see the thing through, come what might. The pistols were reloaded by the servants and again passed to the two men. Again, the signal rang out and again both men brought their weapons into action.”
“This time Smith dropped to the ground, having been shot through the heart. He died instantly.”
“Francis Young, now thoroughly frightened, rushed into the bushes and, securing his steed, rode in great haste from the unpleasant scene. When darkness covered the land he procured the service of a boatman, who took him across the Strait to New Brunswick.”
“When news of the murder and Young’s escape reached Charlottetown, an order was immediately issued to His Majesty’s Justices of the Peace throughout the towns of NB to have the murderer rounded up and dealt with according to the law. A reward of £30 pounds was offered to any person or persons who would supply information leading to his arrest.”
“Young managed to evade his pursuers for almost six months. But when winter closed-in he could no longer hold out in his forest retreat, so he surrendered himself for trial. He was tried at Charlottetown and acquitted. So ended a sad case which, years ago, raised a ‘hue and cry’.
Had such an affair happened in our time, the law would not have dispensed of the case so leniently. But public opinion then was entirely different from what it is now. Happily, the times have changed and duelling is a thing of the past, at least in our country.”
