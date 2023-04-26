Allan MacRae

“Alberton-Ice free shores enabled Alberton and Tignish fishermen to run out a few herring nets and small but encouraging catches were landed Monday and Tuesday mornings. One Alberton fisherman landed three crates yesterday morning, 20 April 1965, and larger catches are expected with many more nets set. The herring are needed for lobster trap bait.” “The Guardian,” 21 April 1965.

“Some of the herring were disposed of to peddlers but most of the catches will be salted down as bait for the spring lobster season which opens May 1st on the North side of the province from Tignish around Souris to Victoria on the South side. Boats are being launched daily at Tignish and Alberton and the wharves are once again piled high with thousands of lobster traps. Unusually high prices are expected to result in more fishermen with larger gears than in recent years.”

