“Alberton-Ice free shores enabled Alberton and Tignish fishermen to run out a few herring nets and small but encouraging catches were landed Monday and Tuesday mornings. One Alberton fisherman landed three crates yesterday morning, 20 April 1965, and larger catches are expected with many more nets set. The herring are needed for lobster trap bait.” “The Guardian,” 21 April 1965.
“Some of the herring were disposed of to peddlers but most of the catches will be salted down as bait for the spring lobster season which opens May 1st on the North side of the province from Tignish around Souris to Victoria on the South side. Boats are being launched daily at Tignish and Alberton and the wharves are once again piled high with thousands of lobster traps. Unusually high prices are expected to result in more fishermen with larger gears than in recent years.”
Spring Herring at Alberton, “The Guardian,” 29 April 1963
“Lobster fishermen in western Prince County are working all out to catch sufficient bait for the spring season in District 7B. Alberton boats landed fair catches of herring again yesterday with one boat landing close to a thousand pounds. Others were down considerably from this amount ranging from 200 to 500 pounds. Similar amounts were landed Saturday. Although the herring run is not considered heavy it is the best in the area for the past four or five years.”
“Alberton-“The Guardian,” 15 April 1966. The first spring herring in any quantity were landed at Alberton South (Northport) yesterday morning with the top boat having about five barrels. Others ranged down to a crate or two and many more nets were set out last evening in anticipation of a good run. Alberton and Tignish fishermen have been bringing in a few herring for the past ten days but this is the most encouraging catch to date.”
“Herring for lobster bait is an important item for fishermen as it means putting out several hundred dollars if it can’t be caught locally. A few days ago, an Alberton fisherman, when asked if he had caught any herring today, answered ‘yes’, but he had lost half his catch on his way back. Further questioning revealed that he had caught only two herring and lost one overboard!”
First Herring Reported at Georgetown, “The Guardian,” 11 April 1966
“Georgetown-The first herring reported caught in Georgetown and perhaps in this province were landed on Saturday, April 9th, by Georgetown’s youngest fisherman, 15-year-old Glen Llewellyn. Glen, who has had a net set for several days, was successful Saturday in landing five herring. Although the number was small, it proved that the spring herring are in local waters and better catches in the immediate future are anticipated.”
