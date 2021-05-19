“The first two days of the spring lobster fishing season have so far failed to bring in many reports of heavy catches being taken by lobstermen from any of the fishing hamlets stretching from Victoria around the east end of the Island and west along the North Shore to North Cape.”
- The Guardian, May 9, 1963.
“The biggest catch reported so far is that of a North Lake fisherman, who took some 600 lbs from the 460 lobster traps hauled yesterday. At Souris, another fisherman landed 500 lbs from 375 traps, while on Tuesday one man also took 500 lbs but from close to 400 traps. But in general, the reports available last night were that most fishermen were getting a yield of from three-quarters to one pound per trap. Another reason given for the light hauls particularly along the north shore was the fact that yesterday was a day of high winds and heavy seas, and many fishermen did not attempt to haul much of their gear.”
Rough water
Reports were also received last night that all traps have not been set yet, although many of the fishermen are hopeful of being able to run the remainder of their gear today. From North Lake it was reported that less than twenty percent of the gear is to be set. Naufrage has been the hardest hit so far; in that area the amount of gear that has been set ranges from twenty-five to thirty percent.
William MacKenzie, Flat River, said no lobsters have been landed at the co-operative there which included fishermen from Wood Islands, Belle River, Pinette and Point Prim. Only about fifty percent of the traps had been put out - rough water was presenting some problems and the fishermen like to get all their gear out before they start fishing. In both these localities it was the wind and heavy seas that prevented trap setting yesterday.
In reference to the lightness of the catches, veteran fishermen said that the coldness of the water is a big factor. In most locations the water temperature is down in the lower 30s F which they claim is a condition that lobsters do not move about in very much.
Prices not firm
A number of cannery operators from Tignish to Souris have indicated that no established shore prices are yet available. But during the first two days the fishermen were getting 36¢ for canners and 40¢ for the market size. The same situation regarding prices prevails among the retail outlets. Storekeepers have indicated that lobsters have not started to come into the stores in sufficient quantities to enable them to fix any prices firmly. Those that were contacted yesterday showed that the retail prince ranged any where from 75¢ to 85¢ per lb. Most of the lobsters that have been available for the retail trade so far have been more within the canner size and this is given as another reason for not being able to fix a firm price.
Despite the slow start, reports last night from most areas expressed confidence that the size of hauls will be substantially increased by the end of this week or early next week. This will be the result of two main factors, the water at this time of year begins to gradually warm up and also the traps will be waterlogged.
