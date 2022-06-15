Strawberry blossoms abound at Clohossey Farms in Nail Pond. For owner Barry Clohossey, it means this year’s season is going to be a good one as long as the blossoms can avoid any damage caused by frost. The strawberry season is a short one in the province, usually running for the month of July, but if a frost warning or advisory does occur, strawberry farmers do what they can to protect their crops. Jillian Trainor photo
This year’s strawberry season looks to be a promising one if all goes well.
“There’s lots of blossoms, things are looking good,” said Alan Rennie, owner of Rennie’s U-Pick in Alma. “If we can escape the frost for another week, we’ll be good.”
Though strawberry growers don’t use as much fuel as farms that grow potatoes or other crops, they still require fuel for their machinery, and are noticing increases in other areas as a result.
“Costs are all up because of fuel, and all our inputs are higher this year,” said Barry Clohossey, owner of Clohossey Farms in Nail Pond. “But, there are no issues with labour, everything is good on that front.”
The strawberry season is a short one in the province, usually running for the month of July. The full moon in June typically causes a late frost, which can be detrimental to crops. The frost that came ahead of the 2020 season, in combination with dry weather that year, caused most strawberry growers in West Prince to lose their early varieties. As a result, Mr Rennie and other farmers decided against operating the u-pick side of the business, and only selling strawberries from their stands.
Mr Clohossey has continued with that decision by downsizing.
“As of now we don’t have a U-Pick anymore, we’re just supplying our own stands, we grow enough for ourselves,” he said. “It was a farm decision.”
Weather will remain a concern for farmers typically until the middle of July. By that time, the blossoms will have turned into fruit and won’t be susceptible to any kind of damage.
If a frost warning or advisory does occur, strawberry farmers do what they can to protect their crops.
“We’ve got some cross-guard material, and we can cover probably three quarters of an acre,” said Mr Rennie. “It’s just like a blanket, just a light woven material and you just take it out spread over the top of the rows and that will protect them for a certain amount. We don’t have enough material for them all, but when we do that, we do our newest and best crop, the best portion of the field. Generally, if the frost is early enough, there’s only a few varieties out in blossom, so you do the priority ones.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.