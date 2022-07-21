Tourism operators in the region have noticed an increase in visitation this season, with numbers being either on par or higher than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think the first year of COVID, we saw 500, and then the following year, last year, we saw that 3600 visitors, that would be paid admissions,” said Donna Rowley, manager of the Canadian Potato Museum in O’Leary. “We’re already way above those numbers for this year. During COVID, we ran limited hours, and we ran limited days, we didn’t open the museum as early, and that type of thing, so those are factors to take into account, but we’re looking promising for a steady season.”
Prior to the season’s beginning, Ms Rowley had been receiving a lot of emails inquiring about the museum’s opening dates, and questions about the farm tours it offers.
The province is currently in Step 3 of its Moving On Transition Plan to Living with COVID-19. While wearing a mask isn’t mandatory, it is recommended, particularly in indoor public places, outdoors in public spaces if people are unable to maintain distancing from others, regardless of your vaccination status, and when caring for someone with COVID-19 or COVID-19 symptoms.
“We’d be naive to say that it’s not a concern for every business that’s in operation,” said Anne Arsenault, general manager of Tignish Initiatives, which owns and operates businesses and properties including the Tignish Heritage Inn, the Tignish Cultural Centre, and the Stompin’ Tom Centre in Skinners Pond. “There’s still COVID cases around and you still have to be aware of that.”
Both the Canadian Potato Museum and Tignish Initiatives are part of the province’s Safe Haven health and safety certification program. Created by the Tourism Industry Association of PEI, the program includes an online checklist and training for staff, along with annual inspections by Quality Tourism Services, a company which does hygiene safety inspections for accommodations on the PEI.
“Some folks come and feel more comfortable wearing a mask, while they’re here, we completely support that, and I always ask people if they would prefer that we wear masks in here,” said Janet Ogilvie, owner and operator of Green Gable Alpacas in Birch Hill. “Most of our experiences actually happen outside, so people aren’t so close, and people have been very good in here (the farm’s fibre shop) about maintaining distance. But it’s still in the back of my mind. I’m concerned for some of my staff who have immunocompromised families at home. I think that anytime you’re in a situation where lots of people are coming together from various areas, it can increase your risk. We’re doing our best to manage.”
Finding staff has been, and continues to be a challenge for tourism operators this year.
Ms Rowley said the museum’s kitchen is only operating Tuesday to Saturday at the moment as a result, noting that while the museum is has a lot of student workers, it’s finding adults that’s proven difficult.
“We do have a couple of people lined up for the part time work, but it’s not really enough,” she said. “It’s that balance (of part time and full time workers) that you need to have your kitchen run smoothly. It’s just an added pressure that we’re not used to having, because we used to always have lots of lots of people looking for help and stuff.”
Challenges aside,operators are happy to see more people travelling and returning to the spots they haven’t been able to reach in the last two years.
“Business is good presently,” said Ms Arsenault. “We hope that continues right through to the end of the season, and everyone stays safe and healthy, and we all have a great summer.”
