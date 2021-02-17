“A mysterious explosion type of shock shook homes in the east Prince area about 5:55 o’clock last evening driving many frightened residents out of their homes, curious as to its nature. The sensation, which sounded like a hollow thud, lasted for about three seconds and then disappeared just as suddenly.” -
The Guardian
September 21, 1962.
“First speculation was that some type of gas tank had exploded or perhaps a terrible vehicle or airplane accident had occurred. Others thought it might have been dynamite blasting with still others estimating that an aircraft had broken the sound barrier.”
RCAF station and police contacted
A quick check with the RCMP and Summerside town police revealed that no reports had been received of explosions in the Summerside area, which ruled out that possibility. No dynamite blasting was said to have been scheduled at the time of the shock. Royal Canadian Air Force Station Summerside received no reports of missing airplanes or air mishaps, officials further pointed out that no airplane capable of breaking the sound barrier was aloft within at least a hundred miles.
Halifax explosion recalled
One resident of Summerside, who had been in town when the Halifax explosion of 1917 occurred, stated it was almost exactly the same explosive noise, shaking the house. The seismological station at Halifax last night could not confirm whether or not an earth tremor had taken place. Having ruled out most apparent causes for the shock, speculation now is that it was either a slight earth tremor or perhaps a meteorite, although no reports were received of any findings.
Tremor heard in West Prince
The tremor was heard and felt in the West Prince area, Wellington, Borden, Kensington as well as in Summerside. It did not, however, extend as far east as Charlottetown and not as far west as Tignish. In Summerside, opinions differed as to the degree of loudness of the noise which accompanied the shock. One person sitting in a chair on his front lawn stated it ‘nearly deafened him.’ Others said it was only slight, still others barely heard it, sensing only the trembling.
A television aerial toppled from one rooftop and a woman sitting in a rocking chair in her home was reading the newspaper when the tremor upset one of the rockers. No reports could be obtained of broken windows or other damages.
To date, 21 September 1962, the strange trembling noise remains a mystery.
