“To a capacity congregation in the O’Leary, PEI Baptist Church the Easter Drama ‘The Gardener’ by author E D Yale was presented on Good Friday evening, 11 April 1958. The drama, with a cast of fifteen characters took place in a beautiful setting depicting the garden of Joseph of Arimathea. Grass matting covered the stage floor with a background of imitation rock walling. Over this wall hung ivy, ferns and Mums, Easter lilies and roses adding to the impressive scenery.” “The Guardian,” 16 April 1958.
“To the left of the stage a tomb was erected with trailing vines of roses on either side of the stone slab which covered the tomb entrance. To the front of the stage a picket fence entwined with spring flowers marked the garden enclosure.”
“The costumes under the direction of Mrs. L G Dewar, with Mrs. C N Dewar and Mrs. Milton Smallman assisting, were most elaborate and added to the realism of the Biblical scene.”
“The lighting under the direction of Cecil Dennis, Wilbur Gray and Mrs. L G Dewar added various color tones to denote the hour of the day and amidst the climax of the drama a huge illuminated Cross appeared above the cast. The flower committee was headed by Mrs. Melvin Harris.”
“This two Act drama, under the direction of Mrs. Dan Smallman with Raynall MacNeill as co-director, retold the Easter story from the secret acceptance of Christ by Nicodemus and Joseph in the darkest hour of crucifixion, through the joyous experience of the women who first heard of the Risen Saviour, until in a climax of triumph the cast openly confess Christ the Lord of their lives. Interwoven into the story, music in keeping with the events of the drama was sung by the church choir and members of the cast. The music was directed by Mrs. R A Howard.”
“The following is a list of the cast with their respective character names: Joseph of Arimathea, Earle Jelley; Esther, wife of Joseph, Mrs. Foster Smallman; Nicodemus, Ralph Adams; Mirah, wife of Nicodemus, Mrs. Wilfred Dennis; Nathan, the gardener, Raynall MacNeill; Joanna, Mrs. Lawrence Harris; Salome, Mrs. Herman Smallman; the Faithful Women, Mary, Mrs. Sterling Baglole; Mary Magdalen, Mrs. James Harris; the Angel, Mrs. Wilbert Dennis; the Four Soldiers, Perley MacNeill, Lawrence Harris, Wilbur Gray and Arnold Smallman.”
“This Drama, sponsored by the World-Wide Guild was presented in the O’Leary church again on Easter Monday evening and in the Summerside Baptist Church Hall on Wednesday evening.”
