“Tradition thrives well and dies hard. Most of us are glad that it should be so, for otherwise we should lose many of the happy observances that we enjoy. Think of Christmas for the children without Santa Claus, the Christmas tree, holly and mistletoe and the liberties they permit. Imagine Easter without hot-cross buns, the Easter egg and the Easter bunny!” - The Guardian, March 31, 1945.
Yet many of these customs had little or no original connection with the festivals from which time has made them inseparable. Even the very word ‘Easter’, a mighty and portentous event in Christendom, is derived from a pagan Goddess of Spring named ‘Eostre’. In fact, the whole month of April, in which Easter is usually observed, was dedicated to this goddess by our Anglo-Saxon forbearers ‘Eostur-Monath’-Easter Month.
Hot cross buns
The hot cross bun we also owe to ‘Eostre’. How it happened is told that each April the Anglo-Saxons used to bake and eat special flat, scone-like cakes to the glory of their goddess. Naturally enough they grew very attached to the custom and very fond of the cakes. When the Christian clergy came, they found it impossible to stamp out this form of paganism, and the most they succeeded in doing was to strike a compromise. They permitted the people to continue to bake their annual Eostur-Monath cakes and eat them too, provided they marked the cakes with the sign of the Cross. The result of this compromise was the Hot Cross bun!
Easter eggs
As for the Easter egg, it has suffered many vicissitudes in the fickle hands of time. In the Middle Ages the monks, early on the morning of Easter, used to present everyone they met with a ‘Peace Egg’. Gradually the gift became general. Everyone sent a Peace Egg to his friends, colouring them red in memory of the blood of Christ. Other colours superseded red; sometimes the eggs would be multi-coloured, until yellow became the predominant tint. These eggs were stored in long, deep-stemmed ale glasses, and were treasured as family heirlooms along with the family Bible.
The Easter bunny
The rabbit has led the Easter Parade for a long time. Do you know how the shivery-nosed bunny became a part of the Christian festival of Resurrection? It all came about because the date of Easter is reckoned by the moon. Easter was created by early Christians to replace the many heathen jubilees held every year in honour of the return of spring. But for many generations few of the churches celebrated Easter on the same date. Then it was decided to follow the ancient practice of figuring time by the moon, and so Western churches celebrate Easter on the first Sunday after the first full moon after the twenty-first of March. The bunny followed the moon right into the Easter observance and since ancient times the hare and the moon have been associated with Easter.
Many modern youngsters credit the bunny with bringing their Easter baskets. The Teutons, adults and all, once believed the hare could lay eggs on
