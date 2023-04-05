Allan MacRae

“Tradition thrives well and dies hard. Most of us are glad that it should be so, for otherwise we should lose many of the happy observances that we enjoy. Think of Christmas for the children without Santa Claus, the Christmas tree, holly and mistletoe and the liberties they permit. Imagine Easter without hot-cross buns, the Easter egg and the Easter bunny!” - The Guardian, March 31, 1945.

Yet many of these customs had little or no original connection with the festivals from which time has made them inseparable. Even the very word ‘Easter’, a mighty and portentous event in Christendom, is derived from a pagan Goddess of Spring named ‘Eostre’. In fact, the whole month of April, in which Easter is usually observed, was dedicated to this goddess by our Anglo-Saxon forbearers ‘Eostur-Monath’-Easter Month.

