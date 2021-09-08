Over the years Barry Balsom has volunteered with and worked for the Conservative Party of Canada, but this is his first time running for the federal party.
“I think this is a very important election, I’m concerned with the direction the country is going, I’m concerned about the indebtedness,” said the Conservative candiate for Egmont. “I remember the last time we had a government that didn’t care about fiscal policy, and I see the same signs going here. There’s nothing wrong with spending, and there’s nothing wrong with trying to help people, but sometimes uncontrolled spending with no fiscal policy leads to disaster.”
Over the last 30 years, Mr Balsom and his family have run Arlington Orchards, one of the largest apple orchards in the province.
Mr Balsom is also hearing concerns about issues like access to healthcare and housing.
“There is a real issue in housing affordability and rent affordability,” he said. “Seniors are feeling left out and vulnerable, they’re on a fixed income. We’ve talked about the need for economic recovery in Egmont, people are looking at how government is going to help our economy recover and get those jobs back, and fill vacancies that go unfilled.”
Mr Balsom feels there is a need for different policies, a different direction, and someone who can ensure those policies affect the riding of Egmont in a positive manner.
Initially, Mr Balsom hadn’t intended to run, happy with working at Arlington Orchards, but after speaking with party leader Erin O’Toole, he found commonalities in their political beliefs, and decided the Conservatives were the party he wanted to stand behind.
“In our system, in our country, politics is about ideas, and whether you’re Conservative, or NDP, or Green, or Liberal, we all have our views on what the problems are, and the solutions, and it’s okay talking about that, because that’s what makes our system great,” he said. “We’re rich, we’re diverse, we’re of many opinions, and all opinions count in this country, and all opinions should count in this country. It doesn’t mean I agree with your solution, but it means you should have your say.”
