When the Green candidate for the riding of Egmont, Alex Clark, heard the rumour a federal election might be called, he decided to once again put his name forward in hopes of being the region’s representative in Ottawa.
“Our issues have changed a lot in the last two years, but a lot of them are still the same, and that’s unfortunate that things are kind of moving backwards in some respects,” he said. “I just want to be a voice for my community, I want to fight hard for us.”
This is Mr Clark’s second time running in a federal election. His first was in 2019, where he took third place, winning 19 per cent of the votes. He said he’s lost some of the naiveté he had the first time he ran, but he believes in the riding of Egmont and what its residents can do together.
A graduate of the UPEI Business Program, Mr Clark is an entrepreneur with two businesses in the Summerside area, and is involved with the North Cape Coastal Drive, and Explore Summerside tourism associations.
One thing he’s enjoyed throughout this election has been meeting people, and having great conversations about the issues that are important to them.
“I thought if I’m elected, I want to make sure I’m out here doing all the time,” he said. “I want to make sure I’m not stuck in an office in Ottawa pushing paper, I want to make sure I’m talking to people every day and figuring out the issues. I’m looking forward to meeting more people, talking about what’s on their minds, and seeing what we can do about it.”
When speaking with residents, one topic that has come up multiple times is employment.
“It’s a combination of not enough people, or not enough skilled people,” he said. “The small businesses in this community have been addressing that on their own, without a lot of government help, which is great, but I think it’s time they start seeing help from the government to ensure their businesses are thriving.”
