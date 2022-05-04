Question Period, be it at the federal or provincial level, is always interesting to watch. What’s not interesting about the whole thing? The heckling, jeering, and name calling that come with it.
A recent social media post, showing a transcription of comments from one part of the Legislative Assembly’s Question Period from April 26 of this year, is just one example of this. The transcription showed Steven Myers, Minister of Environment, Energy and Climate Action, heckling a fellow MLA, saying things like “Gutless. You’re gutless. Are you gutless? Yeah, unbelievably gutless” and “Oh, yeah, you phony. Nothing but a phony”.
Shortly after this, Colin LaVie, the current Speaker of the Legislative Assembly announced there would be no question period for that day. One of the people commenting on the post said they did so because they felt the matter should have been better handled by the Speaker, noting how it’s the Speaker’s job to maintain proper decorum throughout proceedings, and they felt the Speaker wasn’t doing that, and instead abdicated on discipline.
It’s easy to call behaviour like this childish, but even children know better than to act like this.
It’s not just an issue here on PEI. John Horgan, Premier of British Columbia and leader of that province’s NDP Party, recently brought one Question Period to an end when he dropped the F-bomb after being relentlessly heckled by the opposition. Speaker Raj Chouhan expressed his frustration on the matter, not just with Horgan, but with the Liberals who make up that province’s Official Opposition. Chouhan had repeatedly stated MLAs needed to listen to the question and listen to the answer, and don’t make it personal once that was over. He said he was disappointed in all of them, and somehow, it always feels worse when you disappoint someone than it does when you make them angry.
In 2018, a survey came out that was commissioned by CTV and conducted by the Nanos Research Organization, which heard from 1,000 people across the country. Of those surveyed, 65 per cent of Canadians thought Question Period was “politically charged theatre that should be improved.”
According to the House of Commons Compendium, “The primary purpose of Question Period is to seek information from the Government and to call it to account for its actions,” and rightfully so. It doesn’t matter which party is in power, they need to be questioned and held accountable for their decisions. But this? This is pathetic, and that’s putting it very lightly.
Jillian Trainor
