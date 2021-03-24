“Sufficient work has been carried on throughout the Province by Maritime Electric Co. during the summer of 1953 to keep all regular construction gangs busy and at the time warrant considerable casual labour” said Mr. G H Milligan, general manager of the company in discussing the extension of electric power lines to many communities in rural Prince Edward Island. Residents of Tignish, Montrose, Greenmount and St. Felix would be taken into the orbit of extension, should the project proceed.”
- The Guardian,
October 9, 1953.
Speaking more specifically of the extension of light and power facilities to villages throughout the province, Mr. Milligan said the latest report on progress on supplying the services to residences on the six miles of highway between Montrose and the village of Tignish, indicated that approximately seventy-five homes have asked for the service. “A minimum of 100 homes requesting electric power would warrant the installation which we are willing and anxious to supply,” said Mr. Milligan.
The work of rebuilding the power line from Alberton, following the Montrose Road, is well underway and the poles, wires and general equipment necessary to complete the new construction between Montrose and Tignish is on location at Tignish and vicinity. “We are ready to proceed with the work provided, of course, that it can be started in time to avoid frost and other undesirable conditions before completion,” Mr. Milligan said.
The Tignish Village Commission, under the chairmanship of Mr. John Myrick, Jr is working vigorously towards bringing the installation to a successful conclusion under the regulations required by the Public Utilities Commission.
Montague and Georgetown
On the Georgetown Road, seven miles of first-class standard pole line was completed and put in operation, eliminating the further use of the submarine cable between Montague and Georgetown which has been taken up and found to be in good condition.
In many areas where roads are being widened considerable stretches of power line had to be set back, new poles installed and additional wire facilities provided. This type of work has been carried on extensively on the Sparrow’s Road, the Norwood Road and the Seal River Road.
Full strength construction gangs are presently working at Hampshire on the Wiltshire Road and on that portion of the Trans-Canada Highway approaching the North River bridge from both sides, where considerable new line is under construction. Necessary replacement work has also been done on Spring Park Road. The probability of further activity on the Trans-Canada project is not remote if road construction conditions between Eldon and Pinette advance to the stage where the new lines may be laid out and the work proceeded with.
Mr. Milligan, accompanied by Mr. C. F. Buckingham, operating superintendent is presently engaged in making a full survey of Company lines in the Province in order to familiarize himself with local conditions and services required.
Tignish boasts 22 TV sets -
The Guardian,
February 27, 1957
In the winter of 1956, the minimum number of 100 households in Tignish requesting electric power was reached. One year later, February 1957, The Guardian reported, Tignish Village is quite TV minded with twenty-two sets in operation at the present time and quite a number of other homes seriously considering having a set installed in the near future.
