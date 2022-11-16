Allan MacRae

Saint John, NB -Jan. 18: “Eleven German prisoners of war in the detention camp at Amherst, NS escaped some time between midnight on Monday, 17 January, 1916, and daylight the next day and are now at large. The escaped men tunnelled their way out of the Internment Camp eluding the guards. The gang leader had previously escaped but was re-captured. Four of these men had previously escaped military custody and are especially dangerous.”

- The Guardian,

