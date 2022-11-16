Saint John, NB -Jan. 18: “Eleven German prisoners of war in the detention camp at Amherst, NS escaped some time between midnight on Monday, 17 January, 1916, and daylight the next day and are now at large. The escaped men tunnelled their way out of the Internment Camp eluding the guards. The gang leader had previously escaped but was re-captured. Four of these men had previously escaped military custody and are especially dangerous.”
- The Guardian,
January 19, 1916.
The method of escape was sensational. The internment camp is located in the outskirts of Amherst and is surrounded by what were supposed to be efficient guards, barbed wire fences, etc. In addition, there is a military guard on the camp patrolling all sections of it day and night. During the night the prisoners tunnelled under the enclosure to a spot about 150 feet distant and made their escape.
Four of them had in their possession maps showing various railways lines in New Brunswick and other information of value. Hartwig, regarded as the ringleader of the gang, was arrested in Saint John, NB shortly after the war broke out. He was working on one of the dredges engaged in the harbour development work at Courtney Bay when arrested by one of the detectives attached to the city police force.
It was then found that he had in his possession train schedules, maps of harbours on the Atlantic coast, from Saint John as far as Virginia, USA and in the case of the Canadian harbours these maps were marked with soundings (depth of the water) and other charted information. From Saint John he was taken to the military prison in Halifax, NS. He made a sensational getaway by swimming from the prison to the shore with his clothes in a bundle on his head.
He returned to the internment camp at Saint John and was captured there on a schooner about to sail to New York. Then he was taken to Amherst and up until last Monday night had been interred there. Notification of the escape of the other ten prisoners was sent to police and military officials in Maritime Province points. A close watch is being kept.
Escaped
German POWs captured
The Hun prisoners interned in Amherst will soon realize that with all their native shrewdness, the Canadian Guards under Colonel Morris will not allow them to enjoy their liberty long, as previously stated in the newspapers the eleven prisoners who escaped last Monday at Amherst. The discovery of their escape was made Tuesday morning and immediately reported to Col. Morris who at once got in touch with the intelligence staff at Halifax.
A complete description of the missing men was flashed over the wires with orders to hold all suspects. The result was that the eleven prisoners were captured at St. Stephen and McAdam, NB, near the Canada-US border, and a party of guards have gone from the internment camp at Amherst to bring them back. Their manner of escape must have entailed long and laborious work.
