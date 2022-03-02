According to Wikipedia, the first McDonalds’ drive-thru was created in 1975 in Sierra Vista, Arizona. These days, drive-thrus are pretty common and the most types are for fast food, banking and coffee.
During the pandemic, drive-thrus were used for COVID-19 testing so people didn’t have to leave their vehicles. Drive-thrus also helped businesses to survive during lockdowns and public health restrictions while at the same time limiting contact.
Drive-thrus were invented for convenience, but just how convenient are drive-thrus?
Recently, the leader of the Green Party suggested placing a moratorium on new drive-thrus as a way to reduce emissions on PEI.
Truth be told, the idea is something that never crossed this reporter’s mind before.
A person can certainly find themselves idling in a drive-thru anywhere between 10-15 minutes, if not longer, depending on how busy a place is.
Before the new Tim Hortons was built on St Peter’s Road in Charlottetown, the line up at the drive-thru used to spill out onto the street. The redesign eliminated that, but it’s still a very busy spot.
The proposed moratorium would be on new drive-thrus, so existing businesses with drive-thrus should be exempt if this was to come into effect.
Would such a move encourage people to get out of their vehicles or would it give already existing businesses with drive-thrus an edge over any newer establishments?
The challenge will be changing peoples behaviours. However, the elimination of plastic bags on PEI is an example of Islanders willing to change their behaviours when it comes to the environment. But it might be a different matter when it comes to drive-thrus, especially on a cold winter day when staying in a warm vehicle sounds like a better option than parking, getting out and heading inside.
But it’s certainly an idea worth considering and one that maybe many of us had never thought of before.
Air quality was tested during the recent convoy protest in Ottawa, which showed levels to be high as big diesel trucks idled on the streets. Fumes from idling vehicles is not good for either the environment or human lungs.
If we want cleaner and greener cities, these types of ideas just might have to be looked at and taken seriously.
