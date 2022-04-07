When the executive director of the Western Region Sport and Recreation Council (WRSRC) announced there would be a winter camping event, reactions were a little mixed.
“You wouldn’t believe how many people have said to me, ‘You’re crazy for going camping’,” said Krista Locke-Ellis. “But I tell them ‘Yes, maybe I am, but you have to get out enjoy winter, or else is going to be a long time not doing anything’. So just embrace the cold, embrace our winters and go out and enjoy it.”
Winter isn’t typically thought of as a good time for camping, but the WRSRC showed it’s just as fun as camping in the summer. Meeting at the road at the entrance to Forestview Woodland Trails in Howlan, campers would snowshoe in about a kilometre and set up base for the night. Once everything is set up, the group would go for a five to six kilometre snowshoe around the trails.
Ms Locke-Ellis said the excursions are a good introduction to winter camping for people who might be interested in doing something like that, but need assistance concerning some of the smaller details.
“We have two volunteer leaders here in O’Leary, Donna and Irwin Campbell. They are avid outdoors people, and do a lot of winter camping and hiking, they absolutely love it,” said Ms Locke-Ellis. “They’ve been really good for us to be able to develop this event and be able to offer it because not everyone has that experience and has the expertise to safely get people involved into winter camping.”
Originally, the plan was to host one event on Feb. 26, but because there was so much interest, a second camping event was held on March 26.
Some who participated in the first camping excursion liked it so much they took part in the second, including Kim Colwill.
Ms Colwill has taken part in other WRSRC events, and thought this would be a fun experience.
“Because we had Irwin and Donna Campbell as our leaders, we had that reassurance that if something went wrong, or we were uncomfortable or cold or missing some equipment, that they would be there to help us,” she said. “It was a great first experience with a group.”
This isn’t the first time Ms Colwill has gone camping in winter. In 2010, while on leave from teaching in PEI, she taught in Nunavut, and had the opportunity to try camping in winter with members of the community. She said the two experiences were very similar in many ways.
“Having the leaders in both situations, there were people that knew what they were doing so it was a comfortable experience,” she said. “You still had to manage to find a way to heat your food to stay warm to make sure that you had access to dry, warm clothing so that you could sleep comfortably. And you also did activities to keep warm, so hiking or walking or snowshoeing, those were all part of the experiences.”
Ms Colwill said there were some challenges, including packing. She explained how campers needed to ensure they had enough clothing in case they needed to change because their clothes got wet or damp, they also had to make sure their clothing was made of the right material so it wouldn’t hold moisture in order to reduce any risk of catching a cold.
While the events are fun, Ms Locke-Ellis said one of the goals for events like these is to give campers as much information as possible, so when they’re done with the trip they can do this on their own with their friends and family.
The WRSRC is done hosting winter camping events for now, but they plan on doing more of these events in the upcoming fall and winter seasons. The events in February and March were overnight camping trips, and the plan is to organize a two-day camping trip in the future.
