Emergency department at Western Hospital closed Saturday

Melissa Heald
Aug 18, 2022

Staff availability is the reason why the emergency department (ED) at Western Hospital will be closed for one day this weekend.

Health PEI issued a release on late Thursday afternoon saying the ED at the Alberton facility will not open on Saturday due to a temporary lack of staff. The emergency department will open again on Sunday at 8 am.

If a person has any health concerns or needs immediate health information, call 811 to speak with a registered nurse. Anyone with emergency medical needs should call 911.
