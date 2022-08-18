Western Hospital

Staff availability is the reason why the emergency department (ED) at Western Hospital will be closed for one day this weekend.

Health PEI issued a release on late Thursday afternoon saying the ED at the Alberton facility will not open on Saturday due to a temporary lack of staff.

