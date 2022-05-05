Last Thursday evening the Emergency Department (ED) at Western Hospital was briefly closed between the hours of 4 - 8 pm, until the Collaborative Emergency Centre (CEC) opened at eight.
Health PEI said in its press release the April 28 closure was due to a temporary lack of staffing. Just a few days before, on April 24, the CEC was closed overnight from 8 pm to 8 am due to a lack of nursing coverage.
“The vast majority of the CEC closures have been related to nursing staff shortages which have been linked to illness,” said Christina Phillips, administrator for Community Hospitals West.
Like elsewhere in the province and across the country, the ongoing COVID pandemic, on top of more traditional illnesses, has had a ‘big impact’ on Community Hospitals West this winter, said Ms Phillips.
“Unfortunately, it’s been a real challenge to fill those shifts when you’ve got a relatively small group of staff,” said Ms Phillips. ”Illness can take quite a toll when you have a small group.”
It’s not always about covering shifts in the CEC or ED either, said Ms Phillips.
“If there’s a sick call on in-patient unit and because we can’t fill that, we have to pull staff from the CEC to cover,” she said. “We have to look at the facility as a whole and how do we cover all the basis here and unfortunately there are times where that is the cause of a CEC closure.”
Ms Phillips said Community Hospitals West is always looking at different ways to improve the healthcare situation at regional hospitals. They are currently waiting on approval for provincial funding to hire additional registered nurses (RN) support for Western Hospital.
“The intent behind these additional supports, among other things, that it will help to prevent CEC and ED closures,” said Ms Phillips. “We have the commitment from our Health PEI leadership and government that these are vital services that we need to support and maintain.
That commitment is there and we will be doing everything we possible can within our leadership team to make sure these services remain open. Closures are always a last resort.”
Since January, the majority of the closures at Western Hospital have been the CEC, with closures to the emergency department being ‘very minimal‘.
“It’s important to distinguish the two are different,” said Ms Phillips. “The CEC is what operates from 8 pm to 8 am overnight and is staffed with an RN and EMS. We have to have both in order to staff it and then there’s remote physician support provided. Without a RN available, we can’t offer that service safely.”
The emergency department is a separate service that is staffed with a physician with additional RN support.
“The last calendar year we had three ED closures related to physician shortages,” said Ms Phillips. “This calendar year, so far, we had two four hour shifts where we had to close the ED and one of those was related to maintenance that we absolutely had to have done, where we had to close the ED early as a result.”
Ms Phillips said the April 28 ED closure was related to a nursing shortage and ‘a sickness we just couldn’t find coverage for’.
“Everybody is committed to keeping all services open at Community Hospitals West, at both Western and Community Hospital,” she said. “We recognize that any closure we have of a service we don’t have available has a big impact to residents locally, but as much of a commitment that we have, unfortunately, we still run into stumbling blocks sometimes where, despite our best efforts, with the ongoing commitment of our staff, physicians, we just can’t fill the gap.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.