Eleven-year-old Nash Richard (centre) has been helping to create a snow fort at Tignish’s Bicentennial Park for the town’s recreation department. The fort in the park inspired the Tignish Recreation Department and the Tignish Co-op’s Member Relations to team up for a snow fort contest. Both Tignish Recreation Director Tina Richard (left) and Member Relations Coordinator Paulette Arsenualt hope the contest will encouraging families to get outside and have some winter fun. Melissa Heald photo
The Tignish Recreation Department and the Tignish Co-op’s Member Relations are partnering up on a snow fort building contest.
“It’s about getting kids outside and having fun in the winter,” said Paulette Arsenault, the coordinator for Member Relations.
The idea was inspired by the snow fort the Recreation Department has been building in Tignish’s Bicentennial Park.
“There’s been so many kids coming and enjoying it and saying they are going home to build stuff,” said Tina Richard, the town’s recreation director.
The contest was launched last week, with final judging to take place on Feb. 11 at 2 pm. The snow fort’s have to be built in participants own yard and will be judged on creativity, workmanship, decorating and fort name. Bonus points will be rewarded if the fort has multiple levels.
Participants can enter at any time by contacting either Ms Richard or Ms Arsenault. Once an entry is finished, a photo will be taken just in case the weather doesn’t cooperate before final judging takes place.
“I’ve already gotten two people who have entered,” said Ms Richard. “Their fort isn’t finished, but as soon as they are done and they are going to call us. We’re going to go when they are ready. We’re not going to wait until the last day because we might get a thaw.”
Ms Richard’s son, Nash, will be taking part in the contest. He’s been helping, along with his sister Mela and other children from the community, to build the snow fort at the park.
“You just dig,” said Nash when asked what is the secret to building a good snow fort.
Encouraging the whole family to take part, prizes will be handed out for first, second and third place as well as one honourable mention.
“We’re hoping to get lots of people,” said Ms Richard.
