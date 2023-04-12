Club

Curlers John Martin and Luke Rogers at the Maple Leaf Curling Club in O’Leary. With a new centralized curling club scheduled to be built at Mill River Resort, the Maple Leaf Curling Club hosted its final season this year and has been sold to the O’Leary Cavendish Farms Arena. Construction on the new curling club is scheduled to begin this spring. The demolition of the old Maple Leaf Curling Club should commence in the coming weeks. Melissa Heald photo

The chairperson for the Maple Leaf Curling Club board joined the O’Leary club as a way to meet people when he moved to the area.

“I started to learn curling at the Charlottetown Curling Club,” said John Martin. “I took employment here in O’Leary, I had three weeks of curling under my belt in Charlottetown, so I came here and watched during the season because I came in January and the season was half way through, so I would come over to watch and the next year I joined in 1987. And that’s how I met a lot of people, especially people my age.”

Luke Rogers

Twelve-year-old Luke Rogers (right), started to learn curling three years ago. Saying the closing of the old club is nostalgic, Mr Roger is also looking forward to the new club opening at Mill River Resort, which he hopes brings more opportunities to the sport here in West Prince. Melissa Heald photo
Last Rock

At the end of their final season, Skip Dale Dennis threw the last ever rock at Maple Leaf Curling Club in O’Leary. After 45 years of operation, the curling club has been sold to the O’Leary Cavendish Farms Arena and will be demolished to create a safe and expanded parking area. Submitted photo

