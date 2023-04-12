Curlers John Martin and Luke Rogers at the Maple Leaf Curling Club in O’Leary. With a new centralized curling club scheduled to be built at Mill River Resort, the Maple Leaf Curling Club hosted its final season this year and has been sold to the O’Leary Cavendish Farms Arena. Construction on the new curling club is scheduled to begin this spring. The demolition of the old Maple Leaf Curling Club should commence in the coming weeks. Melissa Heald photo
Twelve-year-old Luke Rogers (right), started to learn curling three years ago. Saying the closing of the old club is nostalgic, Mr Roger is also looking forward to the new club opening at Mill River Resort, which he hopes brings more opportunities to the sport here in West Prince. Melissa Heald photo
At the end of their final season, Skip Dale Dennis threw the last ever rock at Maple Leaf Curling Club in O’Leary. After 45 years of operation, the curling club has been sold to the O’Leary Cavendish Farms Arena and will be demolished to create a safe and expanded parking area. Submitted photo
The chairperson for the Maple Leaf Curling Club board joined the O’Leary club as a way to meet people when he moved to the area.
“I started to learn curling at the Charlottetown Curling Club,” said John Martin. “I took employment here in O’Leary, I had three weeks of curling under my belt in Charlottetown, so I came here and watched during the season because I came in January and the season was half way through, so I would come over to watch and the next year I joined in 1987. And that’s how I met a lot of people, especially people my age.”
Now, with a new centralized curling club scheduled to be built at Mill River Resort, the Maple Leaf Curling Club hosted its final season this year. The club’s building has been purchased by the O’Leary Cavendish Farms Arena next door, which plans to demolish the facility to create a safe and expanded parking lot area for the rink.
Built 45 years ago, Mr Martin said the Maple Leaf Curling Club was constructed during a time when the popularity of curling was very high.
“It was built by local people coming together doing fundraising and getting some grants in place to pay for the construction and so on,” he said. “It had quite a history in its build. While it was being built, parts of the building were at risk of blowing down because of a wind storm, that added to the drama of this club’s start in 1978. It’s memberships when it opened was really high and that was during an era when there was a lot of people curling.”
The club was built with four ice surfaces, which Mr Martin said was a really good number for the time, with other rinks in the region having about two or three surfaces.
“You could sponsor larger events because you had that extra space,” he said.
However, in 2020, due to dwindling memberships and the cost maintaining their respective buildings, the Maple Leaf Curling Club and Alberton’s Western Curling Club began discussing about the possibility of merging, with hopes of working towards building a new modern facility in a centralized location. In April 2021, the steering committee working on the project revealed design plans for the proposed building and the location of the new facility would be at Mill River Resort. In July 2022, the Government of Canada, in partnership with the Government of PEI, announced over $4 million in funding for the new facility, with the project estimated to cost $5.7 million. The new West Prince Curling Club would be responsible for $1.5 million towards the cost of the project, part of which will come from the sale of the two existing club buildings.
Mr Martin said while reaction has been mixed to the news of the building being torn down, it’s mostly over the club’s front end being demolished.
“Not so much the rink, because everything about that rink is due for demolition, everything is old and beyond repair,” he said.
However, the room overlooking the rink has been used over the years for rentals, said Mr Martin.
“It’s a nice medium size room and that is already being missed,” he said.
Mr Martin began coaching curling in the late 90s, teaching youngsters like 12-year-old Luke Rogers.
Mr Rogers started to learn curling three years ago.
“Curling just kind of fit me, I tried hockey and I didn’t like it,” he said. “I like the concentration and the strategy.”
At a recent provincial bonspiel, Mr Rogers was the skip for the team that won their division, ending up in third place overall.
Saying the closing of the old club is nostalgic, Mr Rogers is also looking forward to the new club opening, which he hopes brings more opportunities to the sport of curling here in West Prince.
“Like Luke said, there is a feeling of nostalgia about the building closing, but there are significant issues that weren’t going to be dealt with the existing building,” said Mr Martin. “It wasn’t possible to repair it, something new had to be built.”
Mr Martin said construction on the new curling club is scheduled to begin this spring and should be finished by this December, with the new club planning to have a late season start in January.
The demolition of the old Maple Leaf Curling Club should commence in the coming weeks.
