Using ethnic groups as scapegoats for the woes of the world is nothing new.
The Nazis blamed the economic hardships of Germany before the outbreak of the Second World War on the Jewish population, which would eventually lead to the horrors of the Holocaust.
Now racially charged rhetoric is being used to place blame for this pandemic at the feet of a group of people who don’t deserve it.
The news stories of the violence many in the Asian community have been facing since the onset of the pandemic is terrible and awful.
One of the latest incidents involved a 65-year-old woman in New York, who was assaulted outside an apartment building as she made her way to church. Security footage from inside the building shows that two lobby workers witnessed the attack, but didn’t intervene or call 911. Instead, the footage shows one of them simply closing the main entrance door while the woman lays on the ground.
There’s a term for these type of actions. It’s called the bystander effect, which is a social psychological theory that states that individuals are less likely to offer help to a victim when there are other people present.
An infamous example of this is the 1964 murder of Kitty Genovese. Her neighbours in Kew Gardens, Queens, New York heard her screaming, but did not come to her assistance.
Due to these increased acts of violence, and in an effort to break the bystander effect, an American non-profit social justice group Hollaback is offering bystander intervention training to Asian communities in New York City.
Their website offers advice on how not to become a bystander, but a person who acts when they see someone being harassed or assaulted. It’s a program they call the 5D’s, which are: Distract, Delegate, Document, Delay, and Direct.
These tactics are sensible options people can deploy when they see someone being harassed without putting themselves in serious danger.
The tactic of distraction is about taking an indirect approach to de-escalating an incident. Distraction could be simply starting a conservation with the person being harassed. Pretend to be lost. Ask the time. Pretend you know the person being harassed. The idea is to ignore the harasser and engage directly with the person who is being targeted. Don’t talk about or refer to the harassment. Instead, talk about something completely unrelated.
Using delegation as a tactic is about getting help for someone. It’s about asking for assistance, for a resource, or for help from a third party. Like finding a store supervisor or a teacher, and asking them to intervene. Or turning to a friend and asking them to use one of the methods of distraction, like striking up a conversation with the one being harassed, while you find a person to help intervene.
Smartphones equipped with cameras have become a useful tool in documenting harassment and the targeted person might want a video of the incident. When documenting public harassment keep a safe distance, film street signs, or the landmarks that help identify a location and say the day and time. It’s important to always ask the person being targeted what they want to do with the footage and someone should never post the video online or use it without their permission.
The attention should always be on the person being harassed and making sure anything you do is focused on supporting them.
If it’s impossible to act in the moment, and since many incidents happen in passing or very quickly, check in with the person who has been harassed, asking if they are OK. This is the delay tactic, which is about offering support after a person has been harassed.
Responding directly is risky. It’s important to assess the situation before stepping in directly - will you be physically safe, is the person being harassed physically safe, does it seem unlikely the situation will escalate and can you tell the person being harassed wants someone to speak up? If the answer is yes to all the above, then a person might choose to intervene directly. Things that can be said to a harasser could be something like ‘That’s inappropriate’ or ‘That’s not OK’. Or labelling what the harasser is doing, calling it out as racist or homophobic. It’s important to keep the interaction short and try not to engage in dialogue, debate or an argument since that could escalate the situation.
We never know for sure how we would react in any given situation until we are confronted with it.
Hopefully, the above tactics will give a person a sense of what they could do if they ever happened to witness any incidents of harassment. Deploying just one of these tactics could transform a person from being a mere bystander to someone who helps their fellow human being when they are in trouble.
