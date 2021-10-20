If there’s any silver lining to this pandemic, it’s about appreciating what’s in your own backyard.
At the height of the pandemic, when people were looking for safe activities that avoided crowds, many turned to the great outdoors, with things like walking and hiking trails growing in popularity.
Science has shown there are numerous benefits that people can experience when they are surrounded by nature. The past two years have been extremely stressful. Sending time in nature has been shown to be an antidote for stress.
A study from University of Michigan has shown walks in nature can help with a person’s memory, where participants who took a walk in nature versus those who took one in the city performed 20 per cent better on a memory test.
A Finnish study discovered spending just 15 minutes sitting in nature helped people feel psychologically restored. When walking in nature, the restoration happened even quicker. Other studies have shown spending time in nature can improve a person’s concentration, prompt weight loss and helps the body absorb vitamin D better. Experiencing nature can also help to lower blood pressure and stress hormone levels, enhance immune system function, increase self-esteem, reduce anxiety and improve mood.
If anyone is interested in trying to increase their time outdoors, there are surprisingly a lot of trails on PEI, including right here in West Prince. From North Cape to Tyne Valley, West Prince has a number of trails that people can enjoy. Each one offers something special and allows people the chance to take in the stunning beauty of this region.
Here’s some of this reporter’s favourite: the Black Marsh Trail in North Cape, Trout River Natural Area in Coleman and Kildare Forest Natural Area just outside Alberton. A recent new favourite is the Roseville Natural Area on Route 14.
Possibly recognizing their growing popularity, communities in the region are also working on developing or improving existing trails. Mill River Resort has extended its trail system and it’s a nice walk, especially this time of year. There’s a trail on the Howlan Road, which is featured in this week’s Graphic, that local residents have taken ownership and are working with Island Trails to develop.
So, if a person is looking for a great way to reduce their stress, then head outdoors and try a local trail and reap all the benefits nature has to offer.
