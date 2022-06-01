To The Editor:
We recently had a 10 cent per litre increase in gas five days after an eight cent per litre increase in gas. I’m a lousy mathematician, but even I can figure out that’s an 18-cent increase per litre in five days.
One of the biggest scams Canada ever perpetrated on its citizenry was to convert to the metric system. Because if you think 18 cents sounds bad try this: if we were still on the imperial system, we literally would have experienced more than a 72-cent increase per gallon in our gas in five days. Do you think that would have galvanized our collective attention into action?
What happened to the IRAC standard of making twice monthly price adjustments? What did I miss? And what are we hearing from the King government? Crickets from our premier and the sage advice of “tighten your belts” from the Minister of Finance, Darlene Compton, who thinks it’s fine to impose a $500 bill on Islanders for a bike rack for her Island-financed brand new vehicle that consumes Island-financed fuel making her bike a luxury rather than a necessity.
Well, this Islander is really tired of looking at the salaries of politicians – which are generous indeed in comparison to the average salaries of most Islanders, never mind all the many ‘perks’.
And I’d like to talk about one ‘perk’ in particular I think it’s time to stop. Why would the politicians ever be concerned with what we’re paying for gas when they never ‘feel the pain’? I think it’s time ALL Islanders ‘feel the pain at the pump’. It’s time for the cabinet ministers to stop having taxpayer provided vehicles and gas. Whoever thought that it was a good idea or the right of being a politician? Particularly when Covid was going on and all our MLAs were sitting at home ‘zooming’ their meetings. Why in the name of all that’s holy did they think it was okay to be driving taxpayer provided vehicles? Why? Because no one was raising a fuss about it. And we are foolish to expect the politicians to abolish this ‘perk’.
Let’s be honest, who among us would go to an employer and ASK to have a ‘perk’ removed from our benefit package? The only way we will wrest the free vehicles and gas away from the fat cats is by vehement public protest (which Islanders are lousy at doing) or the ballot box. How about this: every politician who comes to your door, asks for your vote or a contribution – ask them where they stand on free vehicles/gas for cabinet ministers. Tell them they won’t get your money or your vote. If they travel on behalf of their job, they can be paid mileage.
I worked for Health PEI and when I travelled for work, I was paid mileage. That’s fair. But we need to have our politicians ‘feel the pain at the pump’. And if they really care about the taxpayer dollars, they will turn in their vehicles immediately and start submitting mileage slips. In fact, I challenge all Island politicians to do so immediately in the spirit of following Darlene Compton’s exhortation for all Islanders to “tighten (their) belts”.
By the way – I checked with Opposition Leader Peter Bevan-Baker’s office, and he doesn’t drive an Island-owned car and submits mileage only for work-related miles. Perhaps the rest can take some pointers from him.
Respectfully,
Laverne V. MacInnis,
Murray Harbour
