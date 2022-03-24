The space next to the dog park and Veterans Memorial Field located at Prince William Street is one spot Alberton council plans on using the increased money it receives for equalization payments. Originally the town received roughly $246 a month in equalization payments. Because of an increase in the town’s population since the last Canadian census, it will now be receiving a monthly payment of $318. Council is in the process of putting a splash pad at that location, but Councillor Blair Duggan said upgrades to some of the facilities there need to be done before it can proceed. Jillian Trainor photo
There was welcome news for Alberton council ahead of the public consultation meeting to go over the town’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
“The evening of the meeting, we received a letter from the Department of Finance, that our equalization payments were changing, so we took the opportunity at the meeting to work those in,” said Donna Thomson, chief administrative officer for Alberton.
Equalization payments are given by the federal government to its provincial counterparts to help address fiscal disparities among the provinces. Money received is based on estimates of provinces’ fiscal capacity, their ability to generate tax revenues. The payments are based on a formula which calculates the difference between the per capita revenue yield that a particular province would obtain using average tax rates and the national average per capita revenue yield at average tax rates.
Originally the town received roughly $246 a month in equalization payments. Because of an increase in the town’s population since the last Canadian census, it will now be receiving a monthly payment of $318.
The additional money from the equalization payments will help the town with its plans for the space next to the dog park and skate park at Prince William Street.
“We’re planning on putting a splash pad over there, and to do that, we need to upgrade the washroom facilities, and we’ll probably have to put another well in, and things like that,” said Councillor Blair Duggan.
Mayor David Gordon believes it will be a great benefit to the town.
“I think it’ll mean a lot for the smaller generation, for sure, and younger families, if they know that we have a splash pad here,” he said. “It’ll mean a lot, even, for our businesses. These people are going to come into our communities, play around in the splash pad, then go to eat or whatever they’re going to do. I think it’s a great thing.”
