“If Kim Kardashian cannot escape this, then what chance do normal women have?” -Trevor Noah
That question was posed by the late night talk show host recently while talking about the harassment Kardashian has been dealing with from Kanye West since their divorce earlier this year. While sharing his own experiences with family violence earlier in his commentary, he noted how women are questioned for what is happening to them as opposed to people questioning what is happening to them.
The fact is, this harassment might potentially be seen as a form of family violence, something people of all ages, income and educational levels, religious, racial, cultural groups and genders experience.
As of March 21, 2021, Canada’s new Divorce Act came into effect and includes examples of different forms of family violence, which is any behaviour that is violent or threatening, a pattern of coercive and controlling behaviour, or behaviour that causes a family member to fear for their safety or the safety of another person. The Act also states that while many types of abuse are criminal offences, some non-criminal behaviours are still considered family violence under the Divorce Act.
Family violence is an abuse of power within relationships of family, trust or dependency. It always involves someone using their power over another person in a way that is hurtful. The abuse takes many forms including psychological abuse, emotional abuse, physical violence, sexual abuse, financial abuse, and neglect or abandonment.
In an interview last month, the chair of the PEI Advisory Council on the Statues of Women said incidents of family violence have increased by 23 per cent since the pandemic began. At the same time, calls to women’s shelters have dropped, partially because of fear of being exposed to COVID-19. Another issue, one which people across the country who suffer gender-based violence deal with, is the concern about whether or not they’re going to be killed by their abuser.
As of 2019, approximately every six days a woman in Canada is killed by her intimate partner. Between 2014 and 2019 there were approximately 497 victims of intimate partner homicide in this country, and of that number, 400 victims, or 80 per cent of those who died were women.
Going back to the question at the beginning of the editorial, what chance do normal women have of escaping family violence when it seems like a woman of means is having just as much trouble escaping it too? It’s hard to say, but we need to be there and support them when they do make that escape.
